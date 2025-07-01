Florida State vs. Colorado? Early bowl projection sparks major intrigue
Florida State is less than two months away from kicking off its 2025 season. 60 days from now, the Seminoles will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a high-profile non-conference matchup in a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
This is obviously a critical campaign for head coach Mike Norvell following one of the worst seasons in program history. Norvell revamped his coaching staff and roster over the offseason, hoping that the changes will be enough to get the Seminoles back on the right track.
At the minimum, Florida State needs to be back in the conversation for a bowl game to quiet down the chatter from fans. Norvell has finished with a below .500 record in three of his five years leading the Seminoles.
A return to the postseason could lead to one of the most intriguing games in recent memory for Florida State.
In an early bowl projection from On3's Brett McMurphy, FSU lands in the Sun Bowl to face off against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Though not a marquee bowl game, the allure of Sanders going up against the school where he starred and earned his "Prime Time" nickname would draw plenty of attention. Not to mention, Sanders seems to have a little bit of a grudge against the Seminoles after not being considered for the head coaching position a few years ago.
In that timeframe, Sanders flipped five-star cornerback Travis Hunter from Florida State, who went on to become the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's also landed multiple transfers from the Seminoles, including former five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, the top recruit Norvell has signed during his tenure in Tallahassee.
Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and safety Shilo Sanders are no longer with the Buffaloes. It remains to be seen how Sanders will handle the transition as he'll be working with a new quarterback - one who isn't his son - for the first time at the college level.
Last season, Colorado finished 9-4, falling to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
The Sun Bowl is scheduled for December 31 in El Paso, Texas. Florida State most recently played in the bowl game back in 2019. During that contest, the Seminoles were defeated by Arizona State 20-14 under interim head coach Odell Haggins.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
