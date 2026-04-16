FSU Basketball Lands SEC Defensive Star, Tallahassee Native in Transfer Portal

Florida State is putting in work in the transfer portal this offseason. After a solid first season under new head coach Luke Loucks, FSU knew it had work to do if it wanted to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

They landed another big-time commitment on Thursday morning, as Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II announced his intentions to transfer to Florida State. Robinson, a Tallahassee native who attended Florida High, spent the first three years of his career in the SEC at Mizzou before entering the transfer portal. He's now back home, where he'll look to help revive his hometown team.

Robinson averaged 9.0 PPG, 3.2 APG, 3.1 RPG, and 1.8 SPG across his sophomore and junior seasons, starting 50 of those 66 games. He's a defensive demon at 6'3", 185 pounds, and was named as an All-SEC Defensive Team selection as a sophomore. FSU's midseason turnaround this season was predicated on defense, and they just got one of the best defensive guards in the portal. FSU would like him to shoot as he did in his sophomore season, when he shot 40% from three, even if it was on minimal attempts.

This should be Florida State's starting point guard for next season. Robert McCray V exhausted his eligibility after a standout season, and Cam Miles, Martin Somerville, and Maximo Garcia-Plata entered the transfer portal. They have four-star guard Martay Barnes coming in, but they needed someone with experience. Robinson has played 96 games in an SEC program in his career, which is plenty of experience.

NEWS: Missouri transfer guard Anthony Robinson II has committed to Florida State, his agent Alex Ersoff of 3V Group tells @On3.



The 6-3 junior and Tallahassee native averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season. Was SEC All-Defensive Team… pic.twitter.com/IpyfDQSKDS — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 16, 2026

Florida State's Transfer Portal Additions

Anthony Robinson II is Florida State's third portal addition so far this cycle, joining UNC-Asheville's Kameron Taylor and Cincinnati's Shon Abaev. FSU already has more transfers from major conference schools this cycle (two) than they did all of last year, when Chauncey Wiggins coming from Clemson was their big grab.

Robinson doesn't have the offensive prowess that Abaev or Taylor have, but his defensive mindset, paired with Thomas Bassong on the floor, is going to cause nightmares for opposing offenses. He is still plenty capable of creating offense, but FSU shouldn't be as reliant on the point guard to create offense as they were last year.

The other big target to keep an eye on is Sebastian Rancik from Colorado. He visited FSU earlier in the week, but scheduled visits to Kentucky and BYU after. He's a 6'11" forward with the ability to stretch to 3, and FSU likes where they sit with him.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2026 offseason.

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