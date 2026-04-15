FSU Basketball Adds Major Scorer Through NCAA Transfer Portal Over Kansas

Florida State is attacking the transfer portal head-on this offseason after a solid first season under Luke Loucks. They already landed one major transfer in former McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev, and they just added another big-time player.

UNC-Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor, a 6'7" wing from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced his commitment to FSU on Wednesday evening. He averaged 18.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG while shooting 52.9% inside the arc and 28.9% from three. While the three-point shooting may look like a concern, he's decent in catch-and-shoot situations and won't have to take as many off the dribble as he did at UNC-A. He shot 35% from three in Big South play, which may be more indicative

Taylor was selected to the First Team All-Big South this year and popped up on the NBA Draft radar. For those concerned that his scoring may not translate against better teams, he scored 20 points against NC State, 21 against a talented High Point team, and 16 in a different game against High Point. He only scored in single digits four times this season. Scoring should not be an issue.

While Taylor isn't known for his defensive abilities, he is still a capable defender, and he has the length to really make an impact. He gets to the free-throw line at a high rate and makes them at a 71% rate. He can handle the ball in the pick-and-roll, but I would like him to be a better finisher at the basket. Adding some weight will help with that, as UNC-A listed him at 185 pounds. FSU would probably like him to be around 200.

Kansas was another school in the running for him.

NEWS: UNC Asheville transfer wing Kameron Taylor has committed to Florida State, he told @On3.

⁰The 6-7 sophomore averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season. https://t.co/mhSmF1Xdiw pic.twitter.com/GlWJEVjOGN — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 15, 2026

Theme Emerging With Florida State's Portal Additions

Florida State's two transfer portal commitments, Kameron Taylor and Shon Abaev, have a lot in common: lengthy bucket-getters. Both are around 6'7", both can be dynamic scorers, and both can get to their spots at ease. Abaev is more of a project, and Taylor's production came at a lower level, but they should be able to translate.

FSU relied too much on Robert McCray V to get downhill and create offense. While that ended up working down the stretch, they clearly wanted more players who can do that, and they've done so with the additions of Taylor and Abaev.

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