FSU Basketball Lands Talented First Commitment of 2026 Transfer Cycle

The transfer portal is in full swing across college basketball, and Florida State is finally on the board with its first commitment of the cycle. They saw 6 players transfer out, which opens a lot of flexibility for them to add more transfers to their loaded class of incoming freshmen.

After hosting a couple of visits over the weekend, Florida State got on the board by landing Shon Abaev, a 6'7" lefty wing who played his freshman season at Cincinnati last year, averaging 7.0 PPG and 2.9 RPG. He's a former top-25 prospect in the loaded class of 2025 and is originally from Broward County. Luke Loucks has made it a point to hone in on talented kids from the state of Florida, and this fits the billing.

Abaev originally chose Cincy over Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State, and Oregon, and was a McDonald's All-American. He's the first Seminole to have participated in the McDonald's All-American Game since MJ Walker in 2017. Scottie Barnes was selected to the game in 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Florida State has up to six spots remaining that they can fill with transfers and international players. Abaev is a good start as they look to build off a mostly successful first season. He's going to need some development, but this staff showed last year that they can develop players, and this is a bet that their staff can develop an elite talent. This is a great take to start the process.

NEWS: Cincinnati transfer wing Shon Abaev has committed to Florida State, sources told @On3.



The 6-7 freshman is a former top-30 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. https://t.co/3hNfDLYCbA pic.twitter.com/vAqJFCEmvh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Scouting Shon Abaev

Shon Abaev had a weird freshman season at Cincinnati, as he didn't play much in Big 12 play, but he still had some solid performances. He had 20 points and 8 rebounds against NJIT, 16 points against Xavier, 14 points against Dayton, 13 points against Arizona, and 12 points against Louisville.

Coming out of high school, he was seen as a dangerous scorer and tough shot-maker, capable of beating anybody off the dribble, but he had a good three-point shot, too. That didn't quite show itself at Cincy last year, but that talent is very easily there. At 6'7", 210 pounds, he has the size and athleticism needed to be an elite threat in the ACC.

He has a high release, which can give him the advantage to score over anybody, and he's a good athlete. He's not going to be the knockdown shooter right away, but it can easily be developed. In the open floor, he's going to be really hard to stop, and that makes him perfect for FSU.

Here's a good scouting report from 247's Adam Finkelstein.

A big southpaw wing, with good positional size and an increasingly strong body, he's a volume scorer who is capable of creating his own shot at virtually any time, including against a set half-court defense. That size, plus his high release point, allows him to score over the top of contesting defenders with regularity and be a tough shot-maker off the dribble. He's capable of getting downhill, especially in the open floor, playing through contact more consistently, and getting to the free-throw line as a result. He also has an advanced assortments of runners and floaters when going through the lane and has continued to improve as a spot-up shooter. One of the biggest variables in projecting Abaev at the next level is how well he will adapt to playing with other good players, when he doesn't have the same amount of freedom and volume. Right now, he's a bit of a ball-stopper, who loves to size his defender up and play out of isolations. Because he can get his shot off at any time, he also has a tendency to settle for contested shots, including tough twos. The progression of his overall efficiency will depend on him being a more willing ball-mover and utilizing his vast scoring arsenal within the flow of a more balanced offense. Ironically, Abaev has shown flashes of being a gifted wing passer, both when attacking off the dribble and even in being able to play out of ball screens. It's just a matter of him being a more willing passer and needing less time with the ball in his hands on every catch. Athletically, Abaev can really rise up high above the rim for explosive finishes but has some unorthodox aspects of his overall body mechanics. He tends to play a little upright, and bends more at the waist then he does in his lower body. The progression of his right hand is also a key variable moving forward. Abaev is a high-volume wing rebounder and competitive defender who rates well on that end of the floor.

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