FSU Basketball Set For Final ACC Road Game Against Desperate Pitt Panthers

The Florida State Seminoles have just one week left of regular-season action before the ACC Tournament starts, and they would like to close it out on a high note. There is a lot left to be decided as far as seeding, so FSU needs to perform at the highest level.

The Seminoles have performed well on the road recently, though, and that could help them in this last road game of the season against a desperate Pitt team that is just trying to make the ACC Tournament. Can FSU pull off one more road win and secure a 6th ACC road win this season?

This game will be at 9 p.m. EST on the ACC Network from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pitt Panthers Breakdown (11-18 Overall, 4-12 ACC)

Pitt is somehow in its 8th season under head coach Jeff Capel, who is definitely back on the hot seat. He bought himself some time with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023 and a 22-win season in 2024. However, they won just 17 games last year and are in danger of missing the ACC Tournament entirely this year. The only thing that may keep Capel from being dismissed is that he recently signed a contract extension and would be owed eight figures if fired this offseason.

This team really isn't good at much. They're okay on the glass, which FSU can struggle with. They also don't foul a lot, but they do an even worse job of getting to the free-throw line, though. They play an extremely slow brand of basketball, largely because of their lack of depth.

Injuries have hampered them, though. Iowa State transfer Dishon Jackson never played, and he could've been a high-level contributor. Brandin Cummings got hurt a month ago and is out for the season. Papa Amadou Kante hasn't played since November because of injury. Even if those players were healthy, they may not have been a good team, but they would've been better than they are now.

Cummings is a really big loss, as he was averaging 12.5 PPG. This was already a small rotation limited to about 7 players before he went down. They're now only playing about 6 guys.

Leading the way is former Seminole Cam Corhen, who is averaging 12.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 2.0 APG while shooting 52.7% from the floor and 37.1% from three. His shooting inside the arc has taken a step down, but his numbers are up nearly everywhere else. He still has some frustrating fouls, but his growth as a shooter (on minimal attempts) is admirable.

South Alabama transfer Barry Dunning Jr. is their second-leading scorer with Cummings out, averaging 11.9 PPG. He's leading the team in three-point attempts (by one) and had a 4/7 performance from deep against Stanford. That's a big chance from how he's been for most of his career, as he attempted more than twice as many twos as he did threes last year. This year, he's taking more threes than twos.

Freshman Australian native Roman Siulepa is a beast on the offensive glass, averaging 10.4 PPG and 5.2 RPG (2.9 ORB). He's capable of stretching out to three, as he's hit four three-pointers in two of the last five games they've played, but in the other three games, he was a combined 0/7.

Damarco Minor is a player FSU pursued in the transfer portal last year, and he's a good playmaking guard averaging 9.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He has taken a big jump up from three, shooting a career-high 35.4% from three. He's a little limited by size.

Nojus Indrusaitis has taken a big step up from his freshman season at Iowa State and is averaging 8.4 PPG while shooting 39% from three. FSU will want to run him off the three-point line, as he's shooting worse from two than he is from three. He's the team's best shooter percentage-wise.

Omari Witherspoon has stepped into the starting lineup with Cummings out and is a decent secondary playmaker, averaging 7.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 2.6 APG.

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown (15-14 Overall, 8-8 ACC)

With Florida State's road win over Georgia Tech, which was their first win in Atlanta since 2019, FSU secured a winning record on the road in the ACC for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. With a win in this game, they can tie that season for the most ACC road wins in a season in program history. Wouldn't that be something for Luke Loucks' first season, especially considering how conference play started?

There is a lot still up for grabs for the ACC Tournament this week. Depending on what happens, FSU can be as high as the 7th seed or as low as the 12th. That's a lot that can change with just two games. A win here would really shrink the range of outcomes.

Ideally, FSU avoids the 8/9 game in the ACC Tournament, as the winner would play Duke. I do think FSU could beat Duke on the right night, but ideally, you want to save that matchup for as long as possible, or hope someone else can knock them out. There is no one else in the ACC that FSU can't beat on a neutral floor, in my opinion, especially with the way they've been playing over the last six weeks.

However, Pitt hasn't always been the kindest arena for Florida State, as the 'Noles are just 3-7 on the road there. Two of those wins have come in the last three trips, but especially with this being a late tip, FSU has to come energized and focused.

Robert McCray V was electric in the win over Georgia Tech, and generally, as he goes, the team goes. The better he is, the more it opens up things for everyone else. Thomas Bassong was also great in Atlanta, as his energy on the glass was infectious. With how good a defender he is, anywhere he can impact the game elsewhere is an added bonus, and I look forward to seeing his offense develop.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Robert McCray V

G: Lajae Jones

F: Thomas Bassong

F: Chauncey Wiggins

F: Alex Steen

Pitt

G: Damarco Minor

G: Omari Witherspoon

G: Barry Dunning Jr

F: Roman Siulepa

F: Cam Corhen

3 Keys to the Game

Control Turnovers, Spread the Wealth

With the way Pitt plays defense, which is a quasi-pack-line setup, teams have to hold onto the ball when they're driving to the basket. If you can get through that first initial wave, there can be a world of opportunities to kick out to shooters or finish at the basket. With a guard like Robert McCray V, who can get to the basket at will, this could either be a perfect situation if he plays it right, or it could be a disaster.

In games where Pitt turns their opponents over at least 11 times, they are 8-5, and when Pitt's opponents have at least 11 assists, Pitt is just 3-17. Spread the ball around, make good decisions, and the shots will be there.

Limit Cam Corhen

Former Seminole Cam Corhen is going to want to make up for his disappointing performance against his former team last year, when he had just 2 points and 4 fouls on 0/4 shooting. He has been the team's leading scorer this season, especially with Brandin Cummings out, so FSU needs to make sure Corhen doesn't produce big numbers.

In the last four games, Corhen is averaging 18.5 PPG and 6.0 RPG while going 4/7 from three. He's played well recently and will want to carry that over into this game. Make sure he doesn't have that kind of impact.

Pitt's 3-Point Shooting

When Pitt has made 11 or more three-pointers, they are 7-1 on the season. Brandin Cummings being out will hurt their ability to shoot, as he was attempting nearly 5 per game, but they still have other respectable shooters. They don't play a fast brand of basketball, so their attempts can be limited by that, but FSU can't afford to let too many open looks go.

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 1.5 points, with an over/under of 145.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pitt has been playing a lot better recently, as winning at Cal is no small feat, and they played close with Stanford on the road, as well. And the Petersen Events Center has been a house of horrors for FSU in the past. However, I love the way FSU is playing right now, and I think they have a lot of motivation to go get this one on the road.

Florida State 72, Pitt 66

