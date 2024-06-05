FSU Basketball to Play in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Event
Florida State has announced that it will be playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Event, which will be a round-robin multi-team event featuring FSU, Temple, and Massachusetts. It will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the 'Noles playing Temple on November 22nd and UMASS on the 24th.
READ MORE: Date Announced For FSU Basketball's Annual Rivalry Matchup Against Florida Gators
Temple had a disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing just 16-20, and lost their top three scorers from last season in the transfer portal. Their rebounding will certainly take a hit, but they did replace those scorers with Jamal Mashburn Jr. from New Mexico and Jameel Brown from Penn State.
UMASS had a good second season under Frank Martin, who led South Carolina on a surprise run to the Final Four in 2017. The Minutemen improved to 20-11 this past season with a 4th-place finish in a solid Atlantic-10 conference. They lost their top two players to the transfer portal but will return Rahsool Diggins, a 12.8 PPG scorer last season.
Florida State has also been hit hard with departures this offseason, though Jamir Watkins could still return if he doesn't like his options in the transfer portal. The five leading scorers behind Watkins have all exhausted eligibility or transferred, and FSU only has nine scholarship players on the roster currently. They've only brought in two transfers from low-major schools and will be relying on players like Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen to make massive strides forward.
FSU has recently played Temple in an MTE, losing to the Owls in the NIT Invitational in the 2016-17 season. The 'Noles have never played UMASS.
READ MORE: Report: OKC Thunder Have 'Great Interest' In Former FSU Basketball Star
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok