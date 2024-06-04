Date Announced For FSU Basketball's Annual Rivalry Matchup Against Florida Gators
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have the date set for their annual matchup against the Florida Gators. Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Seminoles will host the Gators in Tallahassee on Friday, November 15th. For those who line these games up with the football schedule, FSU Football will be on a BYE Week that weekend.
FSU will be looking to avenge last season's beat down by UF, as the 'Noles went into Gainesville and lost 89-68, and the game never even felt that close. The Seminoles scored just 22 points in the first half to Florida's 52 with four Gators finishing in double-figures scoring, led by Walter Clayton Jr.'s 19 points.
Leonard Hamilton's team has undergone a major roster transformation this offseason, losing their top six scorers from last season if Jamir Watkins were to transfer elsewhere. As of the beginning of June, there are just nine scholarship players on Florida State's roster with three incoming freshmen, one JUCO transfer, and two transfers from smaller Division 1 schools. The only two holdovers from last season are Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen.
Meanwhile, Florida returns Clayton Jr., Micah Handlogten, Will Richard, Alex Condon, and Denzel Aberdeen, while bringing in transfers Alijah Martin from FAU and Sam Alexis from Chattanooga. They're expected to be one of the better teams in the SEC while FSU has low expectations for what could be Coach Hamilton's final season in Tallahassee.
UF has won the last three games of this rivalry after Florida State won seven straight from 2014 to 2020.
