Longest-tenured FSU Basketball starter to enter transfer portal
Transfer portal season is here for college basketball, and it's starting to roll for Florida State. It's an offseason of change for the Seminoles as former starting point guard Luke Loucks is taking over for the legendary Leonard Hamilton, but now another starter is entering the portal.
Junior guard Chandler Jackson will enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Tallahassee as the longest-tenured player on the Seminoles. He averaged 6.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 2.0 APG, shooting 42.3% from the floor and just 15.4% from three.
Jackson, a former four-star recruit from Memphis, was a terrific defender on the perimeter for the Seminoles, as there might not have ever been someone better at forcing tie-ups on defense. He also had good size for a guard at 6'5". But the offensive game was a major struggle for Jackson this season, shooting a dreadful 1/18 from three and 39.1% from the floor in ACC play.
With Coach Loucks looking to come in and prioritize a pace-and-space offense, Jackson may have helped the pace, but he wouldn't help the space. His career 74.3% from the free-throw line isn't good enough to suggest he could break out as a great shooter next season. He did a good job of taking care of the basketball and keeping the offense moving, but a starter struggling to score to this effect was an issue at times.
Jackson becomes the second regular starter to enter the portal as Taylor Bol Bowen opened the floodgates earlier in the week. Waka Mbatch also plans to enter the portal.
