FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent

For the Florida State Seminoles, the 2024 football season was downright abysmal across the board. The FSU Football program — fresh off of its first ACC Championship in nearly a decade — shocked the nation, winning just two of its games by season’s end. The anticipation, love, and excitement that surrounded a program on the rise were all but extinguished; replaced, instead, with frustration, resentment, and some warranted skepticism. Now entering spring camp, head coach Mike Norvell and his revamped coaching staff must pick up the pieces of a program left fractured by its sudden drop.
Among those pieces are the remains of a once prolific passing offense, particularly among its tight ends. Prior to the 2024 season, Florida State’s offense bolstered a tight end group that ranked sixth among the nation in receiving yards (898). Following the departures of both QB Jordan Travis and TE Jaheim Bell, however, the ‘Noles were unable to find a comparable level of production, which many expected to see from the likes of QB DJ Uiagalelei and TE Kyle Morlock. By season’s end, four Florida State tight ends recorded receptions for a combined total of 396 yards, a noticeably sharp decline.
Such a decline did not go unnoticed by the TE coach Chris Thomsen and the Florida State coaching staff, who worked diligently throughout the offseason to address its tight end room. The ‘Noles will wheel out a refreshed position group that possesses a balance of young talent, seasoned veterans, and a host of familiar faces.
Departures:
Kyle Morlock (Draft), Brian Courtney (Transfer, Tennessee Tech), Jackson West (Transfer, Western Kentucky), Jerrale Powers (Stephen F. Austin)
When discussing what Florida State is losing from its tight end room, the obvious headliner of the group is veteran TE Kyle Morlock. The 6’6” tight end was once a highly sought-after transfer after earning All-American honors twice at Shorter University. In his first season with the ‘Noles, Morlock tallied 19 receptions for 255 yards, a performance that positioned him as the leader of the group following Jaheim Bell’s departure in 2023.
Morlock, however, could not find the same levels of success throughout 2024. Much like the rest of FSU’s 2024 receiving corps, he struggled with consistency and was plagued by countess drops. Once a shoo-in for the starting role, he started just five games before the ‘Noles handed the reigns over to the younger talent on the roster. By season’s end, he notched 13 receptions for 149 yards in 12 appearances with the team.
The rest of the departures, meanwhile, represented very little in terms of production for the Seminoles. Brian Courtney was the only other TE to record a reception (1 reception for 3 yards), Jackson West had more tackles than receptions recorded from his time on special teams, and Jerrale Powers was afforded few opportunities to see action.
Returners:
Sophomore Landen Thomas, Sophomore Amaree Williams, Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
Despite the struggles experienced by the group over the course of last year, the outlook is not all grim for the future of Florida State’s tight ends. Amidst the chaos of a quarterback carousel and a lackluster passing offense, a handful of true freshmen were able to shine. True freshman Landen Thomas, a former consensus four-star recruit out of Georgia, forged a regular role in the rotation, providing a much needed vertical threat for the ‘Noles.
Thomas earned the start in each of FSU’s final seven games and finished the season as the leading tight end for the squad with 14 receptions for 173 yards and 1 TD. In fact, he was the first tight end to record a receiving TD in his freshman year since Nick O’Leary accomplished the feat in 2011. Thomas was not alone in this accomplishment in 2024, however, because fellow true freshman tight end Amaree Williams joined the touchdown club one week later.
Williams, a former four-star prospect that also doubled as an edge rusher, burst on to the scene, as well. He caught 5 passes for the ‘Noles for 71 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Together, Thomas and Williams led the charge for the tight end room in just their first year of collegiate action. The promise of their combined potential bodes well for the immediate future of Thomsen’s position group.
It is worth noting that Williams could very well have a future on defense and he'll be working at multiple spots during the spring.
New Additions:
Arizona State transfer Markeston Douglas, UCF transfer Randy Pittman, four-star Chase Loftin, Southeastern University transfer Greyson Labiad
Florida State’s 2024 campaign was characterized by a plethora of potential that failed to be realized into tangible, quantifiable production. Consequently, the potential of a promising future with two of FSU’s young returners, although optimistic, simply isn’t enough to hang one’s hat on. Norvell and his staff appeared to understand the need for quality depth in the room because the series of additions made over the course of the offseason have transformed the tight end group drastically.
Continuing with the trend of youthful tight end talent, the ‘Noles secured the commitment of high-profile four-star recruit, Chase Loftin. Loftin, the #2 prospect out of Nebraska, who was the nation’s 12th-ranked tight end prospect (ESPN) and the 344th overall prospect. As a senior, he recorded 57 receptions for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a Class A state championship. Loftin chose FSU over the likes of Texas A&M, Missouri, and Nebraska.
In an effort to fill out the rest of its robust tight end room with experience, the Seminoles turned to the transfer portal. Affectionately referred to as “biscuit,” TE Markeston Douglas makes his return to Tallahassee after a brief stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off of an appearance in the 12-team playoff, Douglas appeared in all 14 games for Kenny Dillingham’s squad but only started one, wherein he caught one pass for 3 yards. Standing at 6’5” and 275 pounds, the redshirt senior tight end brings a much-needed veteran presence to the tight end room, which is only bolstered by his familiarity with Norvell’s culture and system.
Speaking of familiarity with coaches, transfer Randy Pittman Jr. joins the Seminoles by way of UCF. The junior tight end spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Knights. During his 2024 campaign, Pittman Jr. started 10 games for the Knights and recorded 32 catches for 416 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The former UCF Knight is set to reunite with coach Gus Malzahn in Tallahassee ahead of the 2025 season. Redshirt junior Greyson Labiad represents the final transfer portal addition to the tight end room. He comes by way of Southeastern University where he caught 9 passes for 76 yards over the course of 15 games.
Projected Depth Chart:
Tight End:
1. Landen Thomas, So./Amaree Williams, So.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr.
3. Chase Loftin, Fr.
H-Back:
1. Randy Pittman, Jr.
Thomas is just scratching the surface of his potential and he has all of the talent to develop into a star for the Seminoles. Williams is in the same boat but there are some things to work out over the next few months with the coaching staff testing him out on the other side of the ball.
The coaching staff is already very familiar with Douglas, who can essentially act as an extra offensive lineman in the blocking game. Douglas is coming back to Florida State in arguably the best shape of his college career which could aid his prowess as a receiver.
Pittman is already familiar with Malzahn's offense after playing for him for two years at UCF. He can contribute at tight end, h-back, and in the slot.
Spring Outlook:
The spring will be an important period as Florida State's rotation for the 2025 season begins to come into the picture. The Seminoles have heavily utilized the tight end position during Mike Norvell's tenure and that isn't expected to change a ton next fall despite Malzahn taking over the reins of the offense.
Florida State has a diverse group of skill sets that can be moved across the offense in a variety of ways. That will certainly be useful as there are arguably five faces in the position group who should see a decent amount of playing time this year.
Thomas and Williams will be tasked with taking the next step in April and March. The pair offer a chance to lead the tight end room over the coming years and that starts with becoming consistent playmakers in practice each day. Both players will also need to improve as blockers to truly lock down the nuances of the position.
The Seminoles already know what Douglas brings to the fold. With that being said, his blocking was subpar during his last season at Florida State in 2023. Douglas will need to show he's ready to bounce back in his final run in garnet and gold.
Pittman should be able to acclimate immediately considering his previous experience in the offense. He's got a chance to be a versatile piece that Malzahn can move all around the field. Pittman's chemistry with Thomas Castellanos will be paramount.
Loftin was one of Florida State's most prized recruits as the coaching staff held onto him down the stretch despite a significant push from in-state Nebraska. There's a lot to like about his game but he's joining a room filled with experience. However, he may be too talented as a receiver to keep him off the field.
Spring practice will tell us a lot about how Malzahn and the Seminoles plan to use their tight end room when the season kicks off in August.
