International FSU Basketball reserve entering transfer portal
It's transfer portal season for Florida State as they hit a restart on the basketball program. Luke Loucks takes over for Leonard Hamilton after 23 years of manning the ship. With any coaching change in college sports, a major roster change is soon to follow, and FSU is going through that now.
The latest Seminole to go portaling is reserve center Waka Mbatch, according to his Instagram. Mbatch appeared in just seven games in two seasons for Florida State, recording four points and four rebounds. He entered the portal last season but eventually decided to come back to Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State hires two former head coaches with FSU connections to basketball staff
Mbatch was one of those classic unearthings by Leonard Hamilton, as Mbatch is a native of Gambia and had been playing premier division league there. He just never got a chance to show what he could do at this level, as he didn't dress for most of this season. He last appeared in a game against Tulane on December 14th, playing just three minutes.
Luke Loucks is looking for players who can help him win now, and Mbatch is too much of an unknown to count on, so it makes sense that both sides are moving on. He joins Taylor Bol Bowen as Florida State players entering into the transfer portal.
READ MORE: How can Luke Loucks turn Florida State around using the transfer portal?
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks