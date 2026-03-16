Luke Loucks Explains Why FSU Basketball Declined NIT Invitation

The Florida State men's basketball team has declined to participate in the NIT, head coach Luke Loucks announced Sunday.

The Seminoles' 2025-26 season ends with an 18-15 record, including a 10-8 mark in the ACC that stands as the school record for the most ACC wins by a first-year head coach. Florida State won seven of eight games, and 10 of 12, before falling 80-79 to No. 1-ranked Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal.

"We have tremendous respect for the National Invitational Tournament and the role it has played in college basketball for many years," Loucks said. "When we were asked previously about the possibility of an NIT invitation, I meant it when I said Florida State would welcome the opportunity to compete. After our loss to Duke on Thursday night, I felt strongly that the players who carried this season – especially our seniors – deserved a voice in that decision. After everything they invested this year, it was important to me that they had ownership of how this season concluded.

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"Our team ultimately chose not to participate, and I respect that decision. This group battled through adversity, exceeded every expectation and played some of the best basketball in the country over the final month of the season. Their character, courage and competitiveness were on full display in our one-point game against the nation's top-ranked team. While the result was heartbreaking, the fight and unity they showed in that moment is a powerful reflection of who they became as a team. For our seniors, that performance is a fitting final memory of a season defined by resilience, growth and pride in wearing Florida State across their chest."

FSU started conference play 0-5 before its remarkable in-season turnaround and became the first team in ACC history to reach at least a .500 conference record at any point after a winless start of at least five games. The Seminoles made a single-season school-record 343 3-pointers, the second-highest total in the ACC and 23rd nationally, and led the ACC with an average of 13.64 turnovers forced per game.

Senior Robert McCray V, who started all 33 games, earned third-team All-ACC honors after leading the team with an average of 16.3 points per game, 200 total assists and 102 free throws made. His assists total ranked third in the ACC and 20th in the country, and he was one of five players nationally to have at least 200 assists while averaging at least 16.0 points per game.

Florida State's 2026 signing class, Louck's first full class of high school signees, is currently ranked No. 8 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC by 247Sports. The group features five signees, all ranked as four-star prospects by the outlet, who will help replace six departing seniors.

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

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