FSU AD Michael Alford Offers Encouraging Outlook on Luke Loucks, Basketball Program

It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows during Luke Loucks' first season on the job in Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles were in need of a serious rebuild, and Loucks is still in the early stages of turning the program around.

In the middle of January, FSU found itself just 7-11 and 0-5 in conference play, with six losses of 10+ points. The recent results have been far more promising as the Seminoles have won ten of their last 13 games, including six of seven outings.

Going into the ACC Tournament, Florida State is one of the hottest teams in the conference. Though it will take an improbable run in Charlotte to qualify for the big dance, there's optimism surrounding what Loucks is constructing at his alma mater.

FSU AD Michael Alford Excited About Luke Loucks' Early Results

Monday marked the one year anniversary of Florida State taking a chance and bringing Loucks home. That led athletics director Michael Alford to release a public statement, which highlighted the progress the young head coach has already made with the Seminoles.

Loucks is building a true program, on and off the court.

"When we hired Luke, we knew we were getting a special person and a remarkably intelligent and talented coach; a leader who understands Florida State, believes deeply in the culture of this program, and has the vision to build something lasting," Alford wrote.

"He has validated that belief every day through his leadership, his remarkable connection with our players and our entire culture, and the competitive spirit he's instilled," Alford added. "We're proud of the process that led us to Luke and excited about what he's building at Florida State."

In lieu of potentially bringing in a more experienced option, the Seminoles saw a path to grow with Loucks, who helped deliver FSU's first ACC Championship in 2012.

Following his playing career, Loucks built a resume in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings. He won two championships with the Warriors and was the coordinator of the Kings' defense under former head coach Mike Brown.

Loucks finished fourth in the ACC's Coach of the Year voting. Redshirt senior guard Robert McCray earned third-team all-conference honors.

The Seminoles hold the No. 8 2026 recruiting class in the country, whick ranks second in the ACC. The haul includes four-star center Marcis Ponder, four-star guard Brandon Bass Jr., four-star guard Martay Barnes, four-star forward Collin Paul, and four-star guard Jasen Lopez.

Florida State tips off its ACC Tournament slate against Cal on Wednesday, March 11. The contest will be televised at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

