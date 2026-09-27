23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-7 Win Against Central Arkansas

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Central Arkansas Bears 34-7 on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles built a 24-0 advantage but only scored 10 points in the second half, and failed to generate any offense in the final frame.

Florida State outgained Central Arkansas 417-248 in total yards of offense. However, the performance left most wanting more, as the Seminoles were favored by roughly 45 points.

Here are 23 notes surrounding various data points from the win.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over Central Arkansas

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) returns a kickoff during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State beat Central Arkansas, 34-7, Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU improved to 12-0 when allowing fewer than 10 points under head coach Mike Norvell and 24-2 when allowing fewer than 20 points.

Norvell - a 2005 and 2007 graduate of Central Arkansas - became the third FSU head coach to defeat a school he attended. Bobby Bowden attended Alabama as a freshman in 1948 and beat the Crimson Tide in 2007; Jimbo Fisher attended Samford in 1987 and beat the Bulldogs in his FSU debut as head coach in 2010.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 12-of-18 passes for 224 yards and added 34 rushing yards. He began the game 5-for-5 for 103 yards with a 29- yard touchdown to Duce Robinson on his first pass.

Sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs had a career day with 6 catches, 122 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was his first of the year and second of his career.

Boggs is the third Seminole to lead FSU in receiving in a game this year and the third active Nole with a 100-yard receiving game.

Running back Ousmane Kromah had 86 yards and two touchdowns. He is the fifth Seminole since 1995 with a rushing touchdown in the first four games of a season, joining Gavin Sawchuk (2025), Joe Surratt (2006), Warrick Dunn (1995) and Pooh Bear Williams (1995).

Saturday was Kromah's first career multi-touchdown game and third for a Seminole this year (Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. NMSU; Daniels at Alabama).

Wide receiver Micahi Danzy had 63 all-purpose yards and now has 1,052 all-purpose yards in his career.

Freshman wide receiver Jasen Lopez earned his first career reception, a 9-yard grab that set up an FSU touchdown in the second quarter. His three punt returns, 39 punt return yards and long return of 25 yards were all career bests.

FSU's defense allowed just 3.4 yards per play against the Bears. Despite holding the ball for 39:12, UCA scored just seven points.

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and edge Rylan Kennedy both tied career highs with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Linebacker Mikai Gbayor tied career highs with six tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. As a team, FSU's 10.0 tackles for loss were a season high and the most since the Noles had 12.0 vs. Cal in 2024.

Safety CJ Richard Jr. led FSU in tackles for the second straight game. After recording a career-high 12 at Alabama, he had eight Saturday vs. UCA.

Antonio Cromartie Jr. recorded the first pass breakup of his career with a PBU in the 4th quarter.

FSU scored on all four Red Zone chances and improved to 17-for-17 on the season.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and made all four PATs. For his FBS career, Panikowski is 20-for-20 on field goal attempts, the only active NCAA kicker - across all divisions - that is perfect on at least 15 attempts in his career.

FSU has made 177 consecutive PAT, dating back to the 2022 season.

Defensive tackle Kevin Wynn made his first career start. Wynn and safety Ma'Khi Jones are the only Noles to make their first career start this season.

Defensive back Nehemiah Chandler made his first start as a Seminole and 11th of his career.

Four Seminoles made their first career appearances Saturday: DL Wihtlley Cadeau, LB Noah LaVallee, DL Jaemin Pinckney and RB Amari Thomas

FSU scored in the first three quarters vs. UCA and the first 15 quarters of the season, FSU's longest quarter-scoring streak to start a season since 1999.

On offense, FSU's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Ousmane Kromah, TE Desirrio Riles, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU's starters were DE Mandrell Desir, DT Kevin Wynn, DT Daniel Lyons, LB Mikai Gbayor, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Ja'Bril Rawls, CB Nehemiah Chandler, S CJ Richard Jr., S Ma'Khi Jones, and ROVER Ashlynd Barker.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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