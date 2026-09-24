How to Watch FSU Football vs. Central Arkansas: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream & Time

Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, looking to rebound from its 50-36 loss at Alabama. The Seminoles will host Central Arkansas for the first time in series history, with the game set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

They will look to end a two-game losing streak against the Bears before returning to ACC play against Virginia on Oct. 3.

The Bears bring a 2-2 record to Tallahassee, Florida, for the programs’ first meeting. Saturday’s game also gives Florida State head coach Mike Norvell a chance to face his alma mater.

Seminoles Look to Rebound at Home

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State showed more life on offense at Alabama, building an early 21-6 lead before the Crimson Tide ran away with the game. The Seminoles scored 36 points, but they could not topple No. 10 Alabama.

Saturday offers another chance to build on an offense that struggled for most of the season while continuing to address the defensive problems that have plagued them all year.

Central Arkansas has averaged 238.3 rushing yards per game through four contests. Quarterback Donovyn Omolo leads the Bears with 360 rushing yards, while Jalen Washington has 298. Florida State has allowed 149.7 rushing yards per game, making the Bears’ ground game another potential test for the Seminoles’ defense.

The stakes are already starting to pile up for the Seminoles. While they enter the matchup as heavy favorites, Florida State has already lost its ACC opener to SMU, and Virginia visits Doak Campbell next week as the 'Noles enter the heart of conference play.

Norvell Faces His Alma Mater

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell enters the field before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell was a four-year letterwinner at Central Arkansas, where he set a school record with 213 career receptions. He began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant, and this will be the first time the Bears and Seminoles have met.

Central Arkansas is coming off a 27-9 loss at Southeast Missouri State, where they failed to score a touchdown. They will now make the trip to Tallahassee, Florida, for Florida State’s Family Weekend and Hall of Fame Weekend game.

Here is how to watch:

Game notes: Florida State Seminoles vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Records: Florida State (1-2, 0-1 ACC); Central Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 UAC)

Date/time: Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/streaming: ACCN/ WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play Doug Sherman; analyst Forrest Conoly; sideline Ashley Stroehlein

Radio: Seminole Sports Network ; SiriusXM Radio Ch. 173 or 234

Spread: Florida State -44.5 (-110); Central Arkansas +44.5 (-110)

Over/under: 60.5 points; over (-108), under (-112)

Moneyline: Central Arkansas +8000; Florida State (unlisted by FanDuel)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

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