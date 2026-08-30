24 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-17 Win Over New Mexico State

The Florida State Seminoles are 1-0 after taking down New Mexico State, 34-17. There were a few hiccups, but the Seminoles got the job done.

Obviously, no one was expecting a perfect game. The Seminoles have over 60 new players on the roster, and replaced a lot of faces in the starting lineup and two-deep.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

Regardless, Florida State's victory was more competitive than expected. New Mexico State is 7-17 in the last two seasons, and isn't projected to do much better in 2026.

Ten of the Seminoles' next 11 opponents are going to be more talented than the Aggies, so the team has to regroup swiftly.

Here are 24 notes surrounding various data points from the game.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over New Mexico State

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) celebrates a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State began the season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. The win improved FSU to 2-0 all-time against the Aggies.

With the victory, FSU improved to 57-23 (.713) all-time in season openers, 61-19 (.763) in home openers and 14-2 (.875) in the month of August.

Head coach Mike Norvell is now 32-15 (.681) with more than 7 days to prepare for an opponent in his career, with an 8-3 record (.727) in season openers.

The Noles improved to 23-2 (.920) since 2020 when allowing fewer than 20 points.

Running back and kick returner Samuel Singleton Jr. accounted for 164 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns - 42 rushing yards and one touchdown, 54 receiving yards and one touchdown and 68 kick return yards.

Singleton had a career-long 35-yard reception and a 4-yard receiving touchdown, the first receiving touchdown of his career. He added a 2-yard touchdown run.

The senior also had a 46-yard kickoff return, FSU's longest since Singleton's 95-yard kick return touchdown at Duke in 2024.

Singleton has now scored career touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a kickoff return. Saturday was his second career multi-touchdown game and first since rushing for two scores last season vs. Kent State.

Wide receivers Micahi Danzy (4 receptions, 54 yards) and Duce Robinson (3 receptions, 50 yards) also had at least 50 receiving yards. It is the first time since 2023 that FSU had three players with at least 50 receiving yards.

Ousmane Kromah rushed for a career-high 115 yards. He became FSU's first 100-yard rusher since 2023 on a career-long 52-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Kromah scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 202 yards and one touchdown and added 30 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Defensive back Quindarrius Jones recorded a pass breakup and an interception on the Aggies' opening drive. The interception was the first of his career.

Jones' interception was FSU's first takeaway on the opening drive of a season since 2020, when Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted Georgia Tech.

Ashlynd Barker's eight tackles were a career-high.

Nehemiah Chandler broke up a pass in the third quarter, his first as a Seminole. Last year at South Alabama, Chandler ranked second in the country with 13 PBUs.

Florida State followed Jones' interception with a 43-yard field goal. The Seminoles have scored points on their opening drive of a season five straight years and six of seven seasons under head coach Mike Norvell.

Sophomore safety Ma'Khi Jones made his first career start. He appeared in all 14 games as a freshman last season at Duke.

Mikai Gbayor, Jalen Anderson and Rylan Kennedy all recorded their first sacks at Florida State. Kennedy now has 4.5 career sacks, Gbayor has 3.5 sacks and Anderson's was his first at the NCAA level after spending to seasons at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.

Defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs had two pass breakups, a career high.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski remained perfect on field goals at the NCAA level. After a perfect 15-for-15 season with Idaho State in 2024, Panikowski made field goals of 43 and 41 yards against New Mexico State.

FSU has made 164 consecutive PAT.

The following players made their Florida State debut: RB Quintrevion Wisner, TE Desirrio Riles, PR/WR Jasen Lopez, LB Chris Jones, S CJ Richard Jr, CB Nehemiah Chandler, QB Ashton Daniels, S Ma'Khi Jones, DL Rylan Kennedy, DB Jordan Crutchfield, LB Mikai Gbayor, LB Izayia Williams, DL Jalen Anderson, P Daniel Hughes, LB Daylen Green, K Gabe Panikowski, LS Caleb Bowers, OL Paul Bowling, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Nate Pabst, OL Sean Poret, LT Xavier Chaplin, RT Chimdia Nwaiwu, H Carter Jula, DL Jordan Sanders & K Conor McAneney.

On offense, FSU’s starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Ousmane Kromah, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, TE Desirrio Riles, TE Landen Thomas, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre’ Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, LG Nate Pabst, and RT Chimdia Nwaiwu.

On defense, FSU’s starters were DE Darryll Desir, DT Mandrell Desir, NT Daniel Lyons, JACK Rylan Kennedy, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Ja’Bril Rawls, CB Quindarrius Jones, ROVER Ashlynd Barker, S Ma’Khi Jones, and S CJ Richard Jr.

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