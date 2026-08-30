Samuel Singleton Jr. Breaks The Rock After FSU Football's Season-Opening Win

The Florida State Seminoles don't have a ton of positive takeaways from the victory over New Mexico State.

Florida State failed to pull away from the Aggies, and was forced to play its starters the entire game against an opponent it paid $1.4 million to come to Tallahassee.

In a contest that was supposed to inspire confidence for what's to come, fans only saw more shades of the last two seasons.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

One thing that the Seminoles can build on is their running back room. Highlighted as a strength coming into the fall, the unit delivered despite inconsistency from the offensive line, with Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Quintrevion Wisner all making an impact.

Kromah finished with over 100 yards and his first rushing touchdown at the college level and Wisner averaged a team-high 8.5 yards per carry, but it was Singleton Jr. who earned one of Florida State's highest honors.

Samuel Singleton Jr. Breaks First Rock At FSU

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball off to Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Singleton Jr. has done something rare in this era of the sport. Instead of hitting the transfer portal, he waited his turn.

That patience started to pay off late last year, with Singleton Jr. starting a few games and becoming more involved in the offense.

Going into his fourth year at Florida State, Singleton Jr. is expected to be a focal point in the backfield. His vision, athleticism, and burst make him a capable threat against any defense.

That was no different on Saturday night, as Singleton Jr. made an impact on offense and special teams.

Singleton Jr. rushed 9 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, while catching 4 passes for 54 yards and another score. He also nearly housed a kickoff in the third quarter, bringing it back 46 yards near midfield. Singleton Jr. concluded the drive with his rushing score.

It's a feel-good story for the Seminoles, as Singleton Jr. is a homegrown product. Plus, he's an example of how focusing on yourself and continuing to improve can be better than consistently looking for a different situation.

That's why it made perfect sense when Norvell called Singleton Jr. up to break Florida State's first rock of the 2026 season. Norvell carried the tradition over from Memphis.

Rushing TD & Receiving TD gets Samuel Singleton Jr the first rock break of the year 🪨 #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/EWq7FNwQED — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 30, 2026

Naturally, the Seminoles only get to wield the sledgehammer if they win. The rock is signed by every player and coach on the team, and sits in the weight room throughout the year as motivation.

This probably won't be the last time a member of the running back unit breaks the rock this season.

Florida State returns to action against SMU on Monday, September 7.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.