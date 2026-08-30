The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off the 2026 season with a victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, 34-17.

It was a small hint of redemption after back-to-back losing seasons for the 'Noles, although if ironing out the wrinkles was the goal, there are still plenty left.

Although there wasn't a ton to glean from a conservative playbook and new roster, here is the good, bad, and ugly from Florida State in Week 0:

The Good: Samuel Singleton, Jr.

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs for a gain against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Sam Singleton Jr. saw an increased role during the season opener and was a bright spot for an offense that put up 34 points.

Splitting roles with Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner, the three accounted for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Singleton had been patient, participating in multiple crowded running-back rooms, and with Wisner being limited for the matchup, he was able to capitalize in the moment. Singleton also led the team in receiving yards with 54 and another score.

The Bad: Quarterback Ashton Daniels

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although accounting for a touchdown, Daniels' accuracy came into question early with a second-quarter interception, which led to a scoring drive that gave New Mexico State its first points of the game.

He showcased his mobility while rushing for 30 yards and a score, but he seemed unable to consistently move the ball downfield until late in the game. He was 17 of 27 for 202 yards, and the Seminoles were only able to convert eight of their13 third-down attempts.

The Ugly: Florida State's Pass Rush And Ja'Bril Rawls

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Mexico State was five-for-six on third-down conversions less than five minutes into the second quarter. Despite early flashes by defensive back Quindarrius Jones, New Mexico State put up 17 points and 319 yards of total offense.

Having the only sack and tackle for loss coming from the linebacker unit throughout the first 30 minutes, FSU finished with three and four tackles for loss.

Florida State's leading tacklers were Ashlynd Barker, Mandrell Desir, and Chris Jones. Despite Mikai Gbayor's performance, the lack of pressure on the Aggies helped keep the game closer than it should have been.

It also put the defensive secondary in tough situations throughout the game, which only compounded as the game went on.

Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls seemed consistently out of place and played undisciplined, drawing a personal foul penalty for bodyslamming a player out of bounds. He was also getting beaten on short and intermediate routes while giving up a score.

If not for an endzone drop by wide receiver AJ Williams halfway through the third, the score would've been a lot closer than when the clock hit 0:00.

Final score: Florida State 34, New Mexico State 17.

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