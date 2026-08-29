3 FSU Football Position Groups Under the Spotlight in Season Opener

Florida State spent the offseason reshaping its roster after a 5-7 campaign, and Saturday’s season opener against New Mexico State will give the program a chance to establish an identity.

The Aggies are not expected to be a challenge for the Seminoles, and a matchup against New Mexico State will not answer every question surrounding the program, but it will be the first opportunity to see how the 2026 team operates on film.

Ashton Daniels’ command of the offense, the cohesion up front, and the communication on the back end should reveal more about FSU’s progress than the final score.

Ashton Daniels And FSU’s Quarterback Rotation

The Florida State Seminole Ashton Daniels (14) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels earned the starting job during the preseason, but Saturday will provide the first look at the chemistry with a talented group of playmakers that we've heard about all offseason.

It will be worth watching how efficiently Daniels distributes the football, keeps the Seminoles on schedule, and takes advantage of opportunities developed downfield.

Malachi Marshall and Kevin Sperry could also receive meaningful snaps if the score gets beyond the 30.5-point favorite DraktKings.com has placed on FSU. With no official depth chart available, which quarterback enters first could provide the clearest indication yet of where the backup competition stands.

It will also give Marshall his first taste of FBS football and give Sperry a chance to showcase his development heading into his second season with the program.

Can FSU’s Rebuilt Offensive Line Control the Line of Scrimmage?

Xavier Chaplin - Instagram.com

The Seminoles added experience through the transfer portal, but Saturday will be the first opportunity to see how quickly the new group has taken shape.

Florida State should be able to lean on its deep backfield against a New Mexico State defense that struggled to stop the run last season, and the final rushing total will probably be inflated, but how the group performs and avoids mental errors like penalties will tell a lot about one of FSU's most criticized position groups.

If the Seminoles fail to dictate the line upfront in this matchup, more problems are soon to follow as they enter the heart of their schedule.

Which Defensive Backs Emerge Around Ja’Bril Rawls?

Ja'Bril Rawls - Instagram.com

Defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls gives Florida State a proven piece in the secondary, but the personnel combinations around him have been another topic of discussion this offseason.

Karson Hobbs’ season-ending injury left a void for another player to step up, and defensive coordinator Tony White specifically identified him as one of the newcomers expected to contribute.

“When it comes specifically to the safety spot, I like that group. I think the newcomers that we were able to bring in Ma’Khi, C.J., Karson Hobbs [Hobbs] has really kind of shown himself as the player that he can be and somebody we’re really excited about,” White said. “I think that defensive backfield is really coming along.”

That rotation will be another group to keep an eye on.

New Mexico State's transfer quarterback Trey Hedden threw for 2,967 yards with a 68.3% completion rate and 17 touchdowns last season. The jump from the Southern Conference to the ACC is substantial, but he isn't inexperienced.

Meanwhile, TK King led Conference USA with 73.5 receiving yards per game.

Clean communication, tackling in space, and a lack of busted coverages would provide a solid start for a defense facing one of the toughest ACC schedules this year.

Honorable Mention: Mike Norvell’s Return to Play-Calling

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mike Norvell’s return to play-calling following Gus Malzahn’s retirement is worth a look, although you likely won't see the full playbook against the Aggies.

“I think there are definitely similarities and differences. You can absolutely see that coach Norvell came up under coach Malzahn,” Star wide receiver Duce Robinson said. “I think coach Norvell and coach Harris are going to do a fantastic job this year. They move their guys around a little bit more. They run a couple more different routes in the route tree for everyone, and so I’m hoping to be able to show that part of my game off as well.”

How Norvell and new offensive coordinator Tim Harris, Jr., move Robinson, Micahi Danzy, Jayvan Boggs, and the rest of the offense around is an early indication of how the offense has evolved for 2026.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.