3 Things We Learned From Jeff Purinton's First FSU Press Conference
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The Florida State Seminoles announced the hiring of new athletic director and vice president Jeff Purinton earlier this week after a short search dating back to mid-September.
Purinton, formerly a Seminole, has had successful stops at Alabama and Arkansas State before joining LEARFIELD, where he oversaw NIL deals within the SEC.
Now, the Palatka, Florida, native returns to Tallahassee, Florida, to help lead the Seminoles into a hopeful new era. Purinton addressed the media on Tuesday and outlined his vision for the program and what to expect in the near future.
It was apparent that his love for the university was central to his own personal life and demeanor.
1. FSU’s Football Coaching Search Is Already Well Underway
Florida State initially started its coaching search on November 1 after parting ways with former head coach Mike Norvell. According to comments from Purinton and the university president, they are well ahead of where they want to be, and speed is a top priority.
Purinton said Florida State is putting together a list of candidates and doing its homework behind the scenes while coaches finish their seasons. He called the search an immediate priority as he spends his first 30 days meeting with coaches and administrators across the department.
“The football coaching search will be a priority, of course,” Purinton said. He added that he wanted the next coach to be a "Florida State guy" and that they would do a lot of behind-the-scenes research with Parker Executive Search.
Purinton left the timeline open and said the search could lead to someone with or without ties to the university. When he was asked what a “Florida State guy” meant to him, he pointed to authenticity and said the next head coach could have a degree from somewhere else.
2. Candidates Will be Judged by How Their Teams Play
Purinton cited Bowden and Saban as models for what he wants in the next head coach and said the strongest evidence is what their teams do on the field. He wants players who play hard for their coaches and their teams, as he saw in both legendary coaches' eras.
“To me, the most important thing is the product that you see on the field,” Purinton continued. “How do they play the game? Are they motivated? Do they make mistakes? Do they play pretty clean football?”
He also wants to see how potential candidates evaluate talent regardless of recruiting or transfer rankings.
3. Money Moves Fast
McCullough said the search firm took four days to single out Purinton and said that he had already handed him a list of potential candidates for the job.
Purninton wants to focus on streamlining the athletics department and revenue stream. He put jersey patches and sponsorships on the list of revenue opportunities he wants to explore.
His time at LEARFIELD gives him a unique perspective on how he saw schools could connect athletes with brands and generate revenue through multimedia rights and licensing.
On the spending side of things, his time at Arkansas State proved to be successful with a much smaller budget than the one he'll be operating with at Florida State.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III