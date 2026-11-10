3 Things We Learned From Jeff Purinton's First FSU Press Conference

The Florida State Seminoles announced the hiring of new athletic director and vice president Jeff Purinton earlier this week after a short search dating back to mid-September.

Purinton, formerly a Seminole, has had successful stops at Alabama and Arkansas State before joining LEARFIELD, where he oversaw NIL deals within the SEC.

Now, the Palatka, Florida, native returns to Tallahassee, Florida, to help lead the Seminoles into a hopeful new era. Purinton addressed the media on Tuesday and outlined his vision for the program and what to expect in the near future.

It was apparent that his love for the university was central to his own personal life and demeanor.

1. FSU’s Football Coaching Search Is Already Well Underway

Florida State University Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins, left, FSU President Richard McCullough and FSU athletic director Jeff Purinton arrive at the Champions Club for a press conference Tuesday’s Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State initially started its coaching search on November 1 after parting ways with former head coach Mike Norvell. According to comments from Purinton and the university president, they are well ahead of where they want to be, and speed is a top priority.

Purinton said Florida State is putting together a list of candidates and doing its homework behind the scenes while coaches finish their seasons. He called the search an immediate priority as he spends his first 30 days meeting with coaches and administrators across the department.

“The football coaching search will be a priority, of course,” Purinton said. He added that he wanted the next coach to be a "Florida State guy" and that they would do a lot of behind-the-scenes research with Parker Executive Search.

FSU AD Jeff Purinton on hiring a head coach that fits Florida State’s principals:



“I think a Florida State guy can mean a couple of things. We want to get the best coach and the best person to lead this program and I think our leadership would agree that could be somebody with… — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 10, 2026

FSU AD Jeff Purinton: “Going through the football-only-facility yesterday… Unbelievable.



To me it’s the best I’ve seen and I’ve been to many places.” — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 10, 2026

Purinton left the timeline open and said the search could lead to someone with or without ties to the university. When he was asked what a “Florida State guy” meant to him, he pointed to authenticity and said the next head coach could have a degree from somewhere else.

2. Candidates Will be Judged by How Their Teams Play

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 15, 2003; Tallahassee, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden during the 2003 season at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purinton cited Bowden and Saban as models for what he wants in the next head coach and said the strongest evidence is what their teams do on the field. He wants players who play hard for their coaches and their teams, as he saw in both legendary coaches' eras.

“To me, the most important thing is the product that you see on the field,” Purinton continued. “How do they play the game? Are they motivated? Do they make mistakes? Do they play pretty clean football?”

He also wants to see how potential candidates evaluate talent regardless of recruiting or transfer rankings.

3. Money Moves Fast

Florida State University President Richard McCullough introduces FSU’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCullough said the search firm took four days to single out Purinton and said that he had already handed him a list of potential candidates for the job.

Purninton wants to focus on streamlining the athletics department and revenue stream. He put jersey patches and sponsorships on the list of revenue opportunities he wants to explore.

His time at LEARFIELD gives him a unique perspective on how he saw schools could connect athletes with brands and generate revenue through multimedia rights and licensing.

On the spending side of things, his time at Arkansas State proved to be successful with a much smaller budget than the one he'll be operating with at Florida State.

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