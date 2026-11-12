How to Watch FSU Football at Pitt Panthers: TV Channel, Odds, & Live Stream

The Florida State Seminoles ended a 12-game road losing streak with a 31-24 win at Boston College last weekend in interim head coach Rick Stockstill’s debut.

Now the Seminoles will try to win on the road again Friday night when they face Pitt at Acrisure Stadium.

The Seminoles sit at 4-5 and are still vying for bowl eligibility, and a win would put them one step closer to the postseason. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 5-1 at home and will close out their home schedule against FSU on Senior Night.

Florida State and Pitt kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Monaco will call the game for ESPN alongside analyst Jordan Rodgers, with Dana Boyle reporting from the sideline.

Bowl Eligibility is Still on the Table for the Seminoles

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win at Pitt would send Florida State back to Tallahassee, Florida, needing one win against NC State or the Florida Gators to become bowl-eligible. However, a loss would only tighten the chains on a team reeling from a rocky 4-5 start.

Freshman running back Amari Thomas rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College but will face a tougher test this weekend.

Pitt has held six of its nine opponents under 100 rushing yards and has allowed just 55.8 rushing yards per game at home.

The Panthers already secured bowl eligibility with a 34-11 win over Georgia Tech. Florida State can take another step toward joining them by winning its final road game of the season.

Pitt’s Run Game Will Test Florida State’s Defense

Damon Ferguson - Instagram.com

Florida State held Boston College to 148 rushing yards last week. Next up is Pitt freshman Damon Ferguson Jr., who ran for a career-high 185 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries against Georgia Tech.

Ferguson leads the Panthers with 662 rushing yards. Fellow running back Ja’Kyrian Turner is listed as questionable for Friday.

Pitt has been without starter Mason Heintschel after being sidelined by an ACL injury. Holden Geriner started against Georgia Tech and threw for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Cataurus Hicks averages 20.5 yards per catch and has scored in three straight games, giving Florida State’s secondary a downfield threat to account for while the front tries to contain Ferguson.

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Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (51,416)

TV/Streaming: ESPN and WatchESPN

Commentators: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Dana Boyle (sideline)

Radio: Seminole Sports Network on WTNT 94.9 FM in Tallahassee, SiriusXM channel 258, or the SiriusXM app

Spread: Florida State +3.5 (-112), Pitt -3.5 (-108)

Over/under: 53.5 points, over (-108), under (-112)

Moneyline: Florida State +142, Pitt -170

Series History: Pitt leads the series 7-5 and won the most recent meeting, 34-31, in Tallahassee in 2025. Florida State is 3-3 in Pittsburgh and has won both road meetings since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings.com.

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