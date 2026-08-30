Breaking Down The Best And Worst FSU Football Performances vs. New Mexico State

The Florida State Seminoles are 1-0. That's all that matters right now, despite the Seminoles having a few struggles in their 34-17 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Florida State was unable to get off the field on third down defensively. On the other side of the ball, it felt like the Seminoles were making just about everything much harder than it needed to be.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football’s Win Over New Mexico State

The offense shooting itself in the foot was a common theme last year, and that continued on Saturday night with missed blocks, penalties, and an unforced error that turned into an interception.

It is important to remember this is a season opener. Florida State had plenty of moving parts within the roster and coaching staff. Things can only improve here, and they need to.

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the win?

*Minimum 15 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball off to Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) dodges defenders. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. RB Ousmane Kromah (80.7) - 27 snaps

We heard all about Kromah's development this offseason, and he put his hard work on display against New Mexico State. His tough running style is fun to watch, as the sophomore forced five of Florida State's missed tackles, averaging 6.0 yards after contact.

Kromah set two new benchmarks, recording his first 100-yard rushing game and first rushing touchdown at Florida State. He rushed 14 times for 115 yards and a score, while catching 1 pass for 7 yards.

84 of his 115 rushing yards came after contact. Kromah had a filthy 52-yard run in the third quarter where he juked out the entire New Mexico State defense. He's going to be fun this fall.

2. RB Quintrevion Wisner (72.1) - 17 snaps

Wisner was a bit of a question mark coming in since he was banged up throughout the preseason. In his absence, Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. scooped up larger roles.

Though he didn't play as much as the other two, he still recorded a team-best 8.5 yards per carry, racking up 4 rushes for 34 yards. There was clearly a focus to get him involved in the passing game, though his 3 receptions only netted 4 yards.

3. RB Samuel Singleton Jr. (70.2) - 28 snaps

Singleton Jr. built off his strong finish to the 2025 season in FSU's first game. His vision and explosiveness are simply a little different than anyone else in the running back room.

Not to mention, the versatility as a rusher and receiver is quite alluring. Singleton Jr. rushed 9 times for 42 yards and a score. He also caught 4 passes for 54 yards and another score, leading the team in receiving.

Singleton Jr. had a 42-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, and capped off the drive later on with his rushing touchdown. Following the game, he broke the first rock of the season.

4. QB Ashton Daniels (69.7) - 69 snaps

It was an inconsistent day for Florida State's new starting quarterback. Daniels started off strong, completing 5/6 passes for 107 yards in the opening frame.

Shortly after, Daniels was picked off for the first time this season. The turnover seemed to affect his confident. As a result, his decision-making and reads begun to slow down, as he started holding the ball way too long.

Daniels finished 17/27 for 202 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He rushed 8 times for 30 yards and another score.

However, he was only 12/21 for 95 yards after the first quarter. Daniels has to be much more efficient on Labor Day.

5. LT Xavier Chaplin (69.6) - 69 snaps

As a whole, Florida State's offensive line was pretty mediocre. Chaplin was fine but still left more to be desired.

Chaplin committed two of Florida State's four penalties. The Seminoles did end up netting points on both of those drives.

His pass-blocking was among the best of the unit, allowing just one pressure in 32 opportunities.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. WR Jayvan Boggs (60.8) - 45 snaps

Boggs started in the slot over Jasen Lopez despite missing time this offseason due to injury. He made it out of the game healthy, catching 1 pass for 25 yards that was close to being a touchdown.

The sophomore came down with 1 of his 3 targets. One of those was an inaccurate pass from Daniels.

4. TE Desirrio Riles (60.7) - 36 snaps

Riles started alongside Landen Thomas, as the Seminoles had two tight ends on the field for the first play. Both players weren't very effective as blockers, a concern coming into the season.

He was not targeted during the game.

3. LG Andre Otto (60.5) - 69 snaps

Despite an injury in the preseason, Otto held off Paul Bowling for the starting role at left guard. He played all 69 snaps and was actually one of the better pass-blockers, grading out at 81.5 overall.

Otto allowed 1 pressure in 32 opportunities. It seemed like he was primarily dinged for a questionable penalty on the opening drive that resulted in Florida State kicking a field goal rather than scoring a touchdown.

2. TE Chase Loftin (58.8) - 16 snaps

Loftin was targeted just one time, a poor decision by Daniels, which resulted in an interception. He was the third-highest-graded run-blocker (72.5), behind Xavier Chaplin and Micahi Danzy.

1. WR Jasen Lopez (55.0) - 16 snaps

Lopez didn't get many opportunities after being one of the fall camp standouts for Florida State. He wasn't targeted by Daniels and played significantly less than Boggs.

While he showed prowess as a punt returner, that doesn't factor into this grade. Hopefully, Lopez will be more involved moving forward.

Full Grades:

FSU Offense Grades vs. New Mexico State | Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) celebrates a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. LB Chris Jones (83.3) - 30 snaps

One of the most productive tacklers in the FBS last season, Jones made his first appearance at Florida State. His energy and physicality stood out, as he recorded 6 tackles, ending a couple of them with big hits.

Jones expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall performance on defense. He's absolutely someone the Seminoles can build around.

2. DL Mandrell Desir (78.5) - 41 snaps

The defensive line wasn't very impressive. Desir was fine. He didn't make many mistakes, but didn't flash often either.

Desir totaled 4 tackles and played more than any other defensive lineman.

3. LB Mikai Gbayor (77.6) - 17 snaps

Gbayor provided a pop. When he was in the game, it felt like the Seminoles were at their most physical. Gbayor played with violence, totaling 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack.

Though he was a bit of a question mark due to injury, his knowledge of Tony White's scheme had him playing free on Saturday night. Gbayor needs more snaps next to Jones.

4. DE Rylan Kennedy (73.3) - 44 snaps

Kennedy got a sack late in the game, but that was one of just two stops on the night for the Texas A&M transfer.

Florida State needs more from him against better offensive lines. They also have to utilize his skill set more effectively.

5. CB Quindarrius Jones (72.1) - 42 snaps

Jones started opposite Ja'Bril Rawls and was Florida State's best cornerback on the night. He picked off a pass on the opening drive just a few plays following an emphatic pass deflection.

Though he did miss a tackle, Jones gave up a single reception on 4 targets.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. CB Ja'Bril Rawls (64.7) - 62 snaps

Rawls was supposed to be one of Florida State's top players on defense. That wasn't the case against New Mexico State.

Once the Aggies figured out they couldn't do much against Jones, they started going after Rawls. He allowed a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown, surrendering 5 catches on 10 targets.

Not much else to say other than Rawls must be better.

4. DL Daniel Lyons (62.6) - 41 snaps

Lyons played the second-most snaps among defensive linemen but wasn't credited with a tackle or a pressure.

He was just kind of out there, which isn't an endearing sign for a thin front that is relying on Lyons to produce.

3. DE Darrll Desir (61.9) - 33 snaps

Desir flashed on the opening drive but didn't do much after that. He was the lowest-graded tackler (19.9) and run defender (49.6) on defense

Not good enough.

2. DE Deamontae Diggs (60.5) - 24 snaps

Diggs didn't record a pressure or tackle. He almost picked off a pass but the ball went right through his hands.

Florida State may need younger players to see reps off the edge sooner rather than later.

1. S CJ Richard Jr. (60.2) - 55 snaps

In his first start since moving up from the FCS level, Richard Jr. looked a step slow. Maybe the emotions were too much to process, but he didn't play as instinctively as he did last season. Too much thinking.

Richard Jr. surrendered 1 catch for 20 yards on his 2 targets. He was a solid tackler.

Full Grades:

FSU Defense Grades vs. New Mexico State | Pro Football Focus

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