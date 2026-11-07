30 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 31-24 Road Win Against Boston College

Florida State scratched, clawed, and fought during its gutsy 31-24 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon. After losing a program-record 12 straight road games, the Seminoles responded from an early deficit and were poised down the stretch.

The win was even sweeter with FSU legends Rick Stockstill and Ernie Sims leading the charge.

READ MORE: FSU Football at Boston College: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Here are 30 notes surrounding various data points from the victory.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over Boston College

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State beat Boston College, 31-24, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Rick Stockstill won his first game as FSU's interim head coach. His 114 career wins as an FBS head coach are tied for 13th among active head coaches.

Stockstill is the 13th head coach or interim head coach in Florida State history. That collective is now 6-7 in their first game leading the Seminoles.

FSU's win was its fourth consecutive at Alumni Stadium, a new school record.

Florida State snapped a program-worst 12-game losing streak on the road that had persisted since November 25, 2023.

All four Florida State touchdowns came on the ground - freshman Amari Thomas scored twice, while quarterback Ashton Daniels and kicker Gabe Panikowski scored once.

Thomas' two touchdowns were the first of his career. He also set career highs with 19 carries and 98 rushing yards. His 20-yard touchdown was the longest rush of his career.

FSU has had a player score multiple touchdowns in seven of nine games this season.

Daniels' 4-yard touchdown got FSU on the board, his 13th rush touchdown of the season. His 13 rush touchdowns are tied for 10th in FSU's single-season history and extend his program single-season record for a quarterback.

Daniels' 13 rushing touchdowns match Antone Smith from 2008 for the most in a Noles' first nine games of a season in records dating back to 1995.

Panikowski scored on a fake field goal. He is the first player in FSU history to kick a field goal and score a touchdown in the same game. He scored 13 total points with one touchdown, one field goal and four extra points.

Panikowski is the first FBS player since Utah State's Elliot Nimrod in 2023 with a touchdown, field goal and 4+ extra points in the same game.

Panikowski is now 23-for-23 in his FBS career on field goals. His streak of 23 consecutive made field goals is the longest active streak in the nation.

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Panikowski is the only qualified (min. 15) active kicker in any NCAA division perfect in career.

FSU has made 194 consecutive point-after tries, including perfect marks each of the last four seasons.

Thomas and Panikowski are the 11th and 12th Seminoles to score a touchdown this season.

Junior wide receiver Micahi Danzy tied a career high with seven receptions and had a game-high 86 receiving yards.

Freshman wide receiver Jasen Lopez made his first career start, the first freshman to start for the Noles this year. He had a 40-yard punt return to set up FSU's first scoring drive, FSU's longest punt return since Keon Coleman's 57-yard return vs. Miami in 2023.

Lopez's four catches match his career high, and his 54 receiving yards set a career high.

Safety Ashlynd Barker led FSU with 10 tackles, his 2nd career game with double-digit tackles.

Nehemiah Chandler and Ja'Bril Rawls each had interceptions for FSU. Chandler now has four career interceptions and two this season, while Rawls' pick was his first of the year and second of his career.

Chandler added a team-high two pass breakups, including a 4th-down PBU on Boston College's final offensive play.

Defensive lineman Darryll Desir made his fourth career start. He had a 9-yard sack in the first quarter, giving him 3.0 sacks in his career.

Ethan Post punted for the second game in his career. His second punt went a career-long 49 yards.

Freshman Devin Carter touched the ball for the first time in his career, returning three kickoffs for 59 yards, including a 24-yarder in the first quarter. Carter made his Seminole debut last week vs. Clemson.

Defensive lineman Cam Brooks, who also made his FSU debut last week vs. Clemson, earned a 2-yard tackle for loss on his first snap. It was his first career tackle.

FSU's 21 points in the 2nd quarter were its most in any quarter this season.

FSU trailed 10-0 after the first quarter. FSU's last comeback of at least 10 points was vs. No. 16 Duke in 2023, when the Noles trailed 10-0 and 17-7 before ultimately winning, 38-20.

On offense, FSU’s starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Quintrevion Wisner, TE Landen Thomas, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, WR Jasen Lopez, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU’s starters were DL Mandrell Desir, DL Darryll Desir, DL Daniel Lyons, JACK Rylan Kennedy, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Ja’Bril Rawls, CB Nehemiah Chander, S CJ Richard Jr., Nickel Ma’Khi Jones, and ROVER Ashlynd Barker

*Some notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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