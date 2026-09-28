5 Plays That Mattered Most During FSU Football’s Win Over Central Arkansas

Florida State did what they needed to do on Saturday and won a game they were expected to win, but it wasn't the best showing for a team entering the matchup as over 40 point favorites.

In a game littered with defensive penalties and the inability to control the clock, the Seminoles kept Central Arkansas out of the end zone for the entire second half with a 24-7 lead entering the third quarter.

The Seminoles would go on to win 34-7 at Doak Campbell Stadium moving to 2-2 on the season.

Here are five plays that changed the game.

1. Duce Robinson’s 29-Yard Touchdown Catch

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU needed just 31 seconds to score its first points. Micahi Danzy’s return put the Seminoles at the Central Arkansas 45, and Ashton Daniels found Robinson for a 29-yard touchdown on the drive’s second play.

The quick strike gave FSU a 7-0 lead and the fast start it showed against Alabama the week prior.

Robinson was otherwise quiet for the rest of the night, finishing with two catches for 52 yards but that did pave the way for wide receiver Jayvan Boggs to put on a breakout performance.

2. Daniels 26-Yard Run Sets Up Kromah's First Touchdown

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs during the first quarter against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU took advantage of a fourth-down stop however yet another penalty pushed the Seminoles back. Quarterback Ashton Daniels scrambled 26 yards to the Central Arkansas 1-yard line which was the biggest gain on a five-play touchdown drive.

A few plays later, running back Ousmane Kromah walked in on a six-yard play to extend Florida State's lead to 14-0. Kromah finished the night with 86 yards and two scores on 11 carries while adding another 19 yards through the air.

3. FSU Penalties Hand the Bears Their Only Score

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Central Arkansas Bears quarterback Donovyn Omolo (3) throws against Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Central Arkansas was facing third-and-4 at the FSU 32 late in the first half when a facemask penalty by linebacker Mikai Gbayor erased a stop and gave the Bears a first down. On the next play, defensive back Nehemiah Chandler's pass interference moved them to the 2-yard line, and Jalen Washington scored two plays later.

It was the clearest example of Florida State's mistakes keeping Central Arkansas on the field.

Central Arkansas gained seven first downs off of penalties during the game and held Florida State's offense off the field for nearly 40 minutes of regulation in part because of it.

4. The Defense Ends UCA's First Drive After Halftime

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Central Arkansas used more than six minutes on its opening possession of the third quarter and reached the FSU 30. A holding penalty backed up the Bears, and linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and defensive end Rylan Kennedy dropped Cameron Young for a 3-yard loss on third-and-14.

Central Arkansas punted, ending its best chance to cut into a 24-7 deficit after the break.

5. Jayvan Boggs Puts Game Out of Reach

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receivers Micahi Danzy (8) and Jayvan Boggs (15) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU answered that punt with an went 80 yards in six plays, with Boggs accounting for 51 of them. He caught a 17-yard pass to move the ball near midfield before Daniels found him down the left side for a 34-yard touchdown.

The score pushed FSU’s lead to 31-7 with 5:50 left in the third quarter and ended any realistic chance of a Bears comeback. It also capped a career day for Boggs, who finished with six catches for 122 yards, both personal bests.

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