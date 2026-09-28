Florida State Football's 12 'Notes To Know' For Virginia Cavaliers Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are sticking around in Tallahassee for a conference game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

The Seminoles remain in search of their first ACC victory this season.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

On Monday, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Conference Matchup Against Virginia

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascots Osceola and Renegade plant the spear before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two non-conference games, Florida State begins a stretch of seven straight ACC games by hosting Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

The Seminoles are 15-5 all-time against the Cavaliers, including a 9-1 record inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The last time FSU hosted Virginia, in 2014, FSU won 34-20.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels is 58-of-97 passing for 928 yards and six touchdowns, with 142 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all four games.

At No. 10 Alabama on September 19, Daniels was 17-of-29 passing for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for seven total yards and two touchdowns. He became the third Seminole in program history - joining Jordan Travis and EJ Manuel - with two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in a game. Daniels' 377 passing yards were the most for a Nole since 2022.

Daniels is the only player in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Daniels needed just 17 completions to rack up 377 yards. His 22.2 yards per completion are the most Alabama has allowed to a player with at least seven completions since at least 1995. The Seminoles scored 36 points at Alabama, the most the Crimson Tide have allowed in a non-conference game in Tuscaloosa since 2000.

Running back Ousmane Kromah ranks 3rd in the ACC with 99.3 rushing yards per game. He has five rushing touchdowns on the season and at least one in all four games, the fifth Nole since 1995 with a rushing touchdown in the first four games of a season.

Wide receivers Duce Robinson and Jayvan Boggs both have 100-yard games in the past two weeks. Robinson caught six passes for 135 yards and one touchdown at Alabama, while Boggs set career-highs with six catches, 122 yards and one touchdown vs. Central Arkansas.

Robinson's five career 120-yard receiving games are 2nd-most among active players, behind only Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State.

Florida State forced four takeaways and had a +3 turnover margin against No. 19 SMU. Those were FSU's best takeaway numbers since a 2022 win at Miami.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 20-for-20 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 5-for-5 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career. Panikowski is 15-for-15 on PAT this season and FSU has made 177 consecutive point-after tries, including perfect marks each of the past four seasons.

Florida State's 17 Red Zone trips are the 4th-most among teams that are perfect in the Red Zone this season.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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