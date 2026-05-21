ACC Coaches Sound Off on FSU Football Ahead of Critical 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles have seen both extremes during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure. He built a 13-0 ACC Championship team in 2023 and then followed it with consecutive losing seasons. That kind of swing is rare for a program with FSU's recruiting footprint and resources.

The program's volatility hasn't gone unnoticed across the country, especially in the ACC. Athlon Sports asked coaches to speak candidly (and anonymously) about football teams across the conference, and they were all similarly revealing about how they feel about the current state of the Seminoles.

One Coach Said FSU “Gave Up a Mile” Under Norvell

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

One coach suggested the reality behind Florida State’s financial backing may not align with public perception, stating, “They don’t have the booster support that people might think that they do.” Another described the volatility surrounding the program as something “he’s never seen.”

“The volatility with (coach) Mike Norvell is something that I’ve never seen. Norvell is a really good coach, but one of the hardest things in football is fighting complacency," One coach said. "I think once things started going well, they gave in an inch here and there, then you look back in a year, and you see that you gave up a mile.”

Another coach believed Florida State still has the pieces to turn things around under Norvell, but questioned whether the Seminoles can build stability.

The Seminoles Must Find Stability From Within

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“They can reinvent themselves and be who they set out to be. But can they do it consistently and not just a flash in the pan? With a new group of people and some new coaches, I think it can be reversed. The players have to take charge of that.”

While each coach approached the program from a different angle, with concern for FSU's ability to build long-term stability or whether the Seminoles would remain stuck in a yearly cycle of reinvention through the transfer portal.

Florida State’s 2026 roster may provide an opportunity to test that idea. Veteran wide receiver Duce Robinson returned for his final season of eligibility despite interest from the NFL, while younger pieces such as Ousmane Kromah, Mandrell Desir, and Darryll Desir are expected to take on larger roles this season. Defensive backs Ja’Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones also provide veteran voices within the locker room, so the tools are there.

Ashton Daniels gives the Seminoles experience at quarterback, but FSU’s long-term direction may depend more on whether the locker room can develop the consistency and internal leadership necessary to avoid another cycle of short-term portal fixes, along with whether Florida State can maintain the booster support needed if the program continues to slide.

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