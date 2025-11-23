Florida State Makes Decision on Coach Mike Norvell's Future with Seminoles
The 44-year-old is getting another shot in Tallahassee.
In this story:
Florida State has officially made a decision on Mike Norvell’s future.
In a release from the University on Sunday morning, the Seminoles announced that they are retaining the 44-year-old as the program’s head coach. Here’s a look at the statement, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde:
Norvell was hired by FSU in December of 2019 and over six seasons, has led the Seminoles to just a 38–33 record.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
