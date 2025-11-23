SI

Florida State Makes Decision on Coach Mike Norvell's Future with Seminoles

The 44-year-old is getting another shot in Tallahassee.

Mike Kadlick

Mike Norvell will remain Florida State's head coach.
Mike Norvell will remain Florida State's head coach. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has officially made a decision on Mike Norvell’s future.

In a release from the University on Sunday morning, the Seminoles announced that they are retaining the 44-year-old as the program’s head coach. Here’s a look at the statement, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde:

Norvell was hired by FSU in December of 2019 and over six seasons, has led the Seminoles to just a 38–33 record.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

