Three Key Players FSU Football Needs To Deliver In 2026

It is widely viewed that 2026 could be a make-or-break season for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Either retaining him or not will significantly affect FSU's outlook for the foreseeable future. One season doesn't define a coach, but stacking three bad ones in a row, then adding a new head coach and staff, re-tooled recruiting classes, and a new system can take years to yield a solid return on investment.

This isn't about whether or not Florida State should get rid of Norvell if 2026 turns into another flop, but three players who absolutely must deliver for Florida State in 2026.

Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State's latest 1000-yard receiver elected to spend his senior season back in Garnet and Gold, which quietly became one of FSU's biggest retentions from last year. Anything close to his production in 2025 will have the Seminoles headed in the right direction, and Norvell knows that. It isn't only what he does with the ball in his hands, it is also what he does without it.

Opposing defenses are likely going to shade coverage in his direction, forcing safeties to make uncomfortable decisions and opening opportunities elsewhere across the field for players like wide receiver Micahi Danzy and a loaded running back room.

The challenge, however, is whether the offense can consistently draw defensive eyes to him. A true No. 1 receiver can tilt a defense, but someone still has to deliver the football on time and keep the offense on schedule. Whether Florida State can turn that into enough production to move beyond the .500 mark depends heavily on the next player on the list, and it is an obvious one.

Ashton Daniels, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Whew, it is a little hard to exaggerate that Norvell absolutely needs Daniels, at the very minimum, to have an above-average season and an ability to spread the ball around without costly turnovers. He's shown flashes of that during his collegiate career, but his accuracy is worrisome and could turn FSU into a one-dimensional rushing attack, which is rarely, if ever, a recipe for success.

Compiling the fact that Daniels is an above-average runner only perpetuates a defense to pin its ears back and go after whoever is in the backfield, knowing that if he does get the ball out of his hands, it will likely end up on the ground or end the drive completely with an interception.

Norvell knows this and is relying on Daniels' improvement and upside to turn him into a serviceable quarterback that can keep drives alive. If not, FSU might have another 2,000-yard punter rather than a 1,000-yard receiver.

This isn't to knock Daniels; it is to express Florida State's need for him to produce and keep defenses honest.

On Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

There are too many players on defense to name just one; let's look at a few. Defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir are obvious choices up front. Mandrell had 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup last season. He led the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss among true freshmen, while his sack total ranked third-most by a freshman in program history.

That is big, and the two combined need for success is only amplified by the overall outlook of how the offense might perform.

Cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls is another player that Norvell needs to continue to build on his success. He scored a defensive grade of 73 overall per Pro Football Focus last season, with his highest grade coming against Florida State's loss to Pitt in 2025 (75.5). Having a sticky secondary will give the Desir twins (alongside the rest of the defense up front) a chance to get to the quarterback.

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