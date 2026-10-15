Mike Norvell Wants High-Caliber Play From FSU Against No. 2 Miami

Florida State prepares year-round for its rivalry with Miami, and this year is no different, though the stakes may be higher for head coach Mike Norvell.

With another meeting quickly approaching on Saturday, the Seminoles will need 60 minutes of execution to topple the No. 3 team in the country, and Norvell knows that.

The challenge grows as the Seminoles head into an emotional road matchup. Against a Miami team Norvell praised on both sides of the ball, FSU needs its offensive flashes to become a complete performance.

Raising the Stakes for FSU’s Offense

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Norvell said he asked players who had participated in the rivalry to raise their hands earlier this week, and it showcased the mix of veterans and newcomers preparing for the Hurricanes.

“This will be a game that you remember forever,” Norvell said.

For an FSU team that has been hit or miss on both sides of the ball, handling the emotional swings that have handicapped them will be key.

Florida State let the Louisville Cardinals overcome a 14-point deficit last week and never looked back; the same happened with Alabama earlier in the season. That can't happen against Miami, which enters the matchup with the No.1 scoring offense and defense in the country.

For comparison, FSU ranks 56th in total offense and 122nd in total defense among 138 teams.

“There are times that you can be riding high, and you just take the next play as the next play," Norvell continued. "But if you don’t put everything you have towards it, things can flip quickly."

Florida State Still Needs to Put Together 60 Minutes

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell during the Seminoles' victory over Virginia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The closest we've come to a complete Seminoles performance was their 38-7 win over Virginia in Week 5.

In that game, quarterback Ashton Daniels broke multiple records with his five rushing touchdowns, and the defense produced 10 sacks. The Seminoles will need a similar performance if they intend to leave Miami Gardens with their second ACC win.

“Even in games where we played at a very high level, we still have yet to see the 60-minute execution,” Norvell said.

Against Miami, Florida State will need to sustain drives, make critical defensive stops, and score points to keep up with Heisman Trophy candidate Darian Mensah and the incredible amount of talent surrounding him.

The Seminoles have shown they can start fast, but another road loss will continue to stoke the flames under Norvell's seat and move FSU to 3-4 (1-3 ACC) on the season.

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