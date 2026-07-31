FSU TE Desirrio Riles Highlights Ashton Daniels Early In Camp

The Florida Seminoles have a few big questions to answer in the tight end room with the preseason underway.

Over the next four weeks, the Seminoles need to figure out if Desirrio Riles can consistently produce at the P4 level, whether Landen Thomas can stay healthy, and if Chase Loftin is ready for a jump in year two.

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Riles is the veteran in the room, with 37 appearances and 15 starts during his three seasons at East Carolina. At the same time, he's making a transition to a higher level of football.

When healthy, Riles made some impressive plays back in spring practice. The Seminoles are hoping that carries over into fall camp, and it helps that the versatile tight end has already built chemistry with starting quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Desirrio Riles Praises Ashton Daniels, Discusses Impact At Tight End

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Daniels earned praise from head coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday.

That continued into the second day as Riles complimented Florida State's quarterback on his leadership and ability to deliver timely passes.

The long hours put in during the spring and summer is paying off for their connection.

"Ash [Daniels] is great, man. He gets me the ball right when it needs to be there," Riles said. "He's just being a leader out there, and he just does what Ash does.

Riles also gets to face a talented defensive backfield each practice, as he mainly matches up against Ashlynd Barker and K.J. Kirkland.

"Ash [Barker], he's pretty good man. He's going to give me work every time," Riles said. "I went against K.J. today. He gave me some work, he put his hands on me. It's good on good competition. Iron sharpens iron , so we just go at it every day."

After playing multiple positions in high school, Riles finally began to settle in at tight end as a high school senior. Either way, he believes his past experience at defensive end has helped him as a blocker on offense.

"I feel like it does," Riles said. "Being able to be explosive, and being able to have tight ends, and buzzing feet. Yeah, it helps me out."

Riles sees his speed and size as assets for Florida State's offense.

"I'd say my speed," Riles said. "Being able to attack the safety's leverage, and just outrun them. My speed and just my ability and my big body."

Riles actually played against three ACC opponents at East Carolina, matching up with North Carolina State twice and facing Pittsburgh in a bowl game.

In those outings, he totaled 7 catches for 61 yards.

"I remember making plays across the middle a lot, just being able to take a hit," Riles said. "My run-blocking, my inside zone, my footwork is getting better with coach Thomsen every day."

Florida State returns to practice for day three on Friday.

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