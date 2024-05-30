High-Profile Defensive Back Decommits From FSU Football After One Month
Recruiting is ever-changing and always fluid, especially in this day and age of college football. You always have to expect the unexpected, no matter if a recruit is committed to your favorite program or not.
On Thursday afternoon, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters, a blue-chip prospect in the 2026 class, announced on social media that he was backing off of his pledge to Florida State. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Waters committed to the Seminoles in the days following the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase.
Just over a month later, Waters has already decided to re-open his recruitment. This is the type of risk that program's take by collecting early commitments. Expect the Seminoles to remain involved with Waters despite this parting of ways over a year before he actually puts pen to paper.
The Florida native is one of the top defensive back prospects in his class ahead of his junior season. Last year, he totaled 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections while helping Armood High School advance to the second round of the state playoffs. Outside of Florida State, Waters holds offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Auburn, USC, Tennessee, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, and Penn State, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 188 overall prospect, the No. 14 CB, and the No. 33 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
With Waters making his decision to explore other options, the Seminoles still hold three pledges in their 2026 class; four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star defensive back Efrem White, and four-star defensive back Darryl Bell III. The haul ranks No. 2 in the recruiting cycle behind USC.
