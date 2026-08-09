CFB Analyst Reveals Final FSU Football 2026 Record Prediction

Florida State enters the 2026 season looking to prove that last year’s slight improvement was more than just temporary after a historic 2024 collapse.

Still, at least one college football analyst believes the Seminoles are headed for the exact same result.

On3’s JD Pickell recently predicted every game on FSU’s schedule, and his viewpoint includes a promising start followed by a collapse that could carry significant changes in Tallahassee, Florida.

A Fast Start Could Turn Into a Familiar Finish

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickell expects Florida State to capitalize early in the schedule, predicting wins in five of its first six games. That includes an early victory over SMU before Alabama hands the Seminoles their first loss of the season.

“You start the year off with a win over New Mexico State in Week 0, OK? Vibes are good,” Pickell said. “SMU comes to you, and it will be SMU’s first game. Florida State already got the wheels greased. I think you find a way to win in a weird Monday night game.”

Florida State record prediction pic.twitter.com/dWVeTZ5yES — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) August 7, 2026

"You lose at Bama, Ok? Alabama gets revenge. You beat Central Arkansas; you beat Virginia, but here is where the tide turns. "

Late-Season Collapse Could Spell the Same Result

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickle's prediction takes a sharp turn after FSU improves to 4-1 with a win over Virginia.

He has the Seminoles losing six of their final seven games, with Boston College providing their only victory during a closing stretch that includes Louisville, Miami, Clemson, Pitt, NC State and Florida.

“Final record at Florida State: 5-7 and potentially some change in Tallahassee,” Pickell said.

The prediction falls within the current betting market.

DraftKings favors Florida State to exceed 5.5 regular-season wins at -180 but also favors the Seminoles to finish below 6.5 wins at -175. That places FSU squarely around six victories, one more than Pickell projects.

FanDuel listed FSU at 5.5 wins, although the over was favored at -158.

ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index placed Florida State’s schedule among the 25 toughest in the country and rated it as the most difficult in the ACC. The challenge extends through the final six games, which include Miami, Clemson, Pitt, NC State and Florida.

FSU has not reached a bowl game in either of the past two seasons, making another 5-7 finish harder to dismiss as just the product of strength of schedule.

If Florida State starts 5-1, giving boosters an admin reason for optimism, followed by an immediate collapse, the questions surrounding Mike Norvell’s future at the helm would only grow louder.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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