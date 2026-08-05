Mike Norvell Addresses Team Health As FSU QB Malachi Marshall Misses First Scrimmage

The Florida State Seminoles are already a week into the preseason. Kickoff against New Mexico State is closing in swiftly.

So far, physicality and aggression have been two themes for Florida State in fall camp. The competition has only increased since the Seminoles put the pads on last Friday.

READ MORE: FSU Football Impressed By Ashton Daniels' Preseason Growth

Obviously, injuries are part of the sport. Florida State entered the preseason with sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor limited.

Coming out of the first scrimmage, head coach Mike Norvell provided insight into the Seminoles' health.

FSU Dealing With A Few Injuries, Malachi Marshall Misses Scrimmage

Malachi Marshall

While discussing the quarterbacks, Norvell revealed that junior signal-caller Malachi Marshall was held out on Tuesday night. Marshall is dealing with an undisclosed injury, though the Seminoles don't believe it will impact him long-term.

Norvell has confidence Marshall could be back for the next scrimmage on Sunday.

"Malachi was out today," Norvell said. "A slight little injury that kept him from tonight, but hopefully we'll be able to get him back here this week and be able to see him in the next scrimmage."

Marshall's earned the respect of the coaching staff for quickly picking up the offense. He's got one of the strongest arms in the room, and his potential is exciting.

There's a legitimate opportunity for Marshall to battle with redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry for the backup job, especially with there being no benefit in redshirting him due to the NCAA's new 5-for-5 eligibility rule.

There are a few other potential concerns to monitor. Florida State did hold out some players as a precaution, while a couple of others were injured during the scrimmage.

Norvell chose not to specify any names, and he's hoping to learn more about the status of those Seminoles in the near future.

"We had some guys that were out tonight at different positions. A few guys went down tonight," Norvell said. "We'll see exactly what that status is, hopefully here tomorrow as we get into going to Jacksonville."

"I think that we're in a pretty good place, but ultimately we'll get a better sense of that here in the next few days," Norvell added.

Florida State returns for practice seven on Wednesday. Following that, the Seminoles will head over to Jacksonville for two practices at UNF, leading up to their second scrimmage on Sunday evening.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.