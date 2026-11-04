CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans

Florida State hasn’t hired its next head coach, but Barstool's Brandon Walker has a response prepared for fans in his back pocket who might not like the choice.

Walker recently predicted that the Seminoles will hire James Franklin away from Virginia Tech, where he is in his first season. He believes the Hokies' head coach has shown enough in Blacksburg, Virginia, to earn the opportunity to replace Mike Norvell.

Apparently, the coaching recommendation comes with a history lesson for FSU fans.

“You’re not Florida State of 1995.”

Whether or not he made a convincing case for Franklin is another question.

Could Franklin Leave Virginia Tech for FSU?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia Tech Hokies Head Coach James Franklin hug before kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech announced Franklin’s hiring in November of 2025. Less than a year later, Walker is predicting another move for the former Penn State head coach.

"My bold take is that Florida State hasn’t just created one job opening in the ACC; they’ve, in fact, created two job openings in the ACC,” Walker said. “Because when they fill their coaching spot, the Virginia Tech Hokies will have a coaching vacancy, as Florida State will hire James Franklin as its next head Seminole in Tallahassee.”

Walker pointed to Franklin’s early progress as reasoning for the claim.

“He has shown enough life in Blacksburg. He has shown enough life in Virginia Tech, where he is good enough to get that Florida State job,” Walker continued.

Bold Take Monday: James Franklin will be the next head coach of Florida State pic.twitter.com/MdL30Uovm0 — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) November 3, 2026

Franklin currently stands at 6-2 overall in Virginia and 3-2 in ACC play, with victories over Georgia Tech and a questionable Clemson team heading into November.

James Franklin Could Be a Tough Sell to FSU Fans

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs-down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Franklin’s deserves consideration. He went 104-45 at Penn State, won the 2016 Big Ten championship, and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2024 season.

His tenure also ended with three straight losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern, dropping a preseason No. 2 team to 3-3 in 2025. According to The Associated Press, Franklin finished 4-21 against top-10 opponents at Penn State, which is a concern.

Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft emphasized that the next coach needed to maximize resources, recruit aggressively through the transfer portal, and retain talent in the NIL era.

“This is also about the modern era of college football,” Kraft said. He stressed that the decision was made in reflection, well beyond the program’s three-game losing streak.

Eight games do not settle questions about his ability to consistently beat elite opponents or build a championship roster in today’s environment.

Ironically, the qualities Kraft sought in Franklin’s replacement are the same ones Florida State should prioritize as it approaches the early signing period and winter transfer window.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.