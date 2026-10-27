FSU President Addresses Football Struggles, But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

It's been a little over a month since the Florida State Seminoles fired Athletic Director Michael Alford without cause, and no one has publicly confirmed a search for his replacement.

Interim AD Bruce Warwick has taken the reins as the Seminoles continue their 2026 journey.

FSU president Richard McCullough released a statement on Tuesday urging fans to be patient through the process, but it raises more questions than answers, especially for a struggling football program that hasn't won a road game in three years.

McCullough Says FSU’s AD Search Will Begin Soon

Florida State University President Richard McCullough presents the State of the University Address on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCullough’s message regards the leadership vacancy atop Florida State’s athletics department. He said that the university is still completing the work that will shape its search for Alford’s successor, but it gave no clear start date or timetable for a permanent athletics director.

"We have been evaluating every aspect of our athletics organization, including defining the role, responsibilities, and expectations for our next Athletics Director,” McCullough wrote. “That work requires honest assessments, difficult conversations, and a realistic analysis of the immense changes and challenges in athletics over the past several years. That work is nearing completion, which means we will be able to begin the search for a new Athletics Director soon.”

"Soon" likely won't sit well with the fanbase, and it raises questions about the athletic department's top brass's decision-making. Supporters are left to take the administration’s word at face value that progress is happening behind the scenes.

Getting those decisions right matters, however. So does showing measurable progress. With football struggling and permanent athletics leadership unresolved, the next step toward restoring confidence is to turn “soon” into a clearly directed search.

Asking fans to pack Doak Campbell Stadium places a clear expectation on supporters. The administration needs to be equally clear about what supporters can expect from its leadership.

FSU Leadership Must Back Its Words With Action

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Florida State president acknowledged the gap between the university’s expectations and its results.

“We are not asking you to lower your expectations. We are telling you that we share and embrace them,” McCullough continued. “We are not asking you to ignore the results. We are committed to changing them.

“And we are not asking you to believe that everything is fine. We know it isn’t.”

The administration’s next decisions should be judged. Acknowledging that FSU has been inadequate in maintaining a standard and actively trying to fix it are two different things.

Once again, these statements aren’t doing much with little action being taken.



It’s also concerning that the AD search has not even begun yet. Michael Alford was fired 43 days ago…



This is now statement No. 4 while no change has been made to its head coach. It truly… — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 27, 2026

Beginning the search for an athletics director, selecting permanent leadership, and establishing a clear direction for football would give supporters tangible reasons to believe change is taking shape.

McCullough asked fans to support the players and pack Doak Campbell Stadium for the remaining home games. The athletes deserve that support. The responsibility for resolving the department’s leadership questions, however, rests with the university.

Supporters can fill seats, purchase tickets, and bring energy. They cannot hire an athletics director or determine the football program’s direction.

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