FSU Football Moving On From Defensive Coordinator Tony White

Florida State’s coaching overhaul has reached the defensive side of the ball.

Just hours after Florida State announced the dismissal of head coach Mike Norvell, the administration has reportedly made another significant change.

A report by On3.com's Pete Nakos states that the Seminoles will also move on from defensive coordinator Tony White after Saturday’s 36-24 loss to Clemson.

White joined the Seminoles ahead of the 2025 season to help rebuild a struggling defense. Less than two years later, Florida State is again changing direction, with a 3-5 record and four regular-season games remaining.

FSU's Defense Took a Step Back Under White in 2026

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State finished with a top-30 defense in 2025, improving scoring, rushing, passing, and total defense from 2024. However, that positive momentum didn't translate into sustained success in its second season under White.

Through eight games in 2026, the Seminoles are allowing 424.4 yards per game, placing them 16th in the 17-team ACC. Florida State also ranks 14th in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 28.9 points allowed per game, and surrenders 6.1 yards per play.

The struggles continued during Florida State’s three-game losing streak, with Louisville, Miami, and Clemson scoring 44, 43, and 36 points.

Now the Seminoles must win three of their last four games against Boston College, Pitt, NC State, and Florida to reach bowl eligibility or face missing the postseason for the third straight year.

Florida State Faces Another Defensive Reset

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) tackle an opponent. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State hired White in December of 2024, after two seasons as Nebraska’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. His arrival brought expectations after four consecutive top-25 defenses, based on his time at Syracuse and Nebraska from 2021 through 2024.

The Cornhuskers finished 11th nationally in total defense and 13th in scoring defense in 2023 and followed up with a top-20 finish in both scoring defense and total defense the following year.

Florida State has named former Seminoles quarterback Rick Stockstill interim head coach and announced a national search for Norvell’s replacement, but has not officially announced White's dismissal or his replacement.

It has been reported that linebackers coach Ernie Sims will take over the role.

White's tenure lasted less than two seasons after he arrived in Tallahassee, Florida.

The challenge now is finishing the season, beginning with Saturday’s trip to Boston College. Beyond that, the Seminoles face another offseason of rebuilding their coaching staff.

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