Does National Media Think FSU Football Will Make a Bowl Game?

Florida State’s postseason outlook has become an exercise in lowered expectations in recent years.

Seven games into the season, the Seminoles sit at 3-4 (1-3 ACC) and need three wins in their final five games to reach a .500 record. At this point in the season, even qualifying for a bowl remains unfinished business, which has traditionally been rare for the historic program.

Outlets around the country have weighed in through week seven, and the potential destinations, if any, paint a picture of how the country's talking heads perceive a program coming off of back-to-back losing seasons and seemingly headed for a hat trick.

Sobering Bowl Projections In Week 8

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak projects a Florida State matchup against Memphis in the Fenway Bowl on December 26. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura also paired the Seminoles with the Tigers, projecting a Texas showdown in the Frisco Bowl.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer sees the Seminoles staying in the Sunshine State with FSU facing South Carolina in the Gasparilla Bowl on December, 18.

Other outlets have left the Seminoles out of the postseason entirely. Athlon’s Steven Lassan lists FSU among the teams “just missing” his projected bowl field. On3’s Brett McMurphy also leaves Florida State out of his Week 8 projections.

Memphis would present a legitimate challenge, and a bowl appearance would give FSU another opportunity to compete. Still, these projected destinations fall well short of the standard Seminole diehards expect. A question of whether they can even qualify makes the outlook even more dismal.

FSU Needs Three Wins From Its Final Five Games

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State needs at least a 3-2 finish to reach the standard six-win requirement for bowl eligibility. Two more losses would leave the Seminoles needing to win every other remaining game on the schedule.

Winning all three remaining home games would get Florida State to the postseason. Any loss in Tallahassee, Florida, would make at least one road win an ultimatum, adding pressure to a team that is 0-3 away from Doak Campbell Stadium since 2023.

A loss to Clemson this upcoming weekend would immediately leave FSU needing three wins in its final four games to make it to the postseason.

Florida State is trying to avoid a third consecutive season without a bowl appearance after missing the postseason in 2024 and 2025. Another early offseason would mark the program’s longest bowl drought since it went five consecutive years without an appearance from 1972 through 1976.

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