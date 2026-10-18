College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 7: Title Game Rematch on Tap
The wildest weekend of the college football season was nonstop drama from the noon slate all the way through to the final snap of the night out West, so naturally that had a massive impact on the way the postseason looks. As much focus as there is on the expansion to the College Football Playoff, this year there are still only 12 teams and the at-large spots are getting tight given the number of potential 10–2/9–3 teams in the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 8, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups from the first round (Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire gets his much-anticipated game against Notre Dame) all the way through to a rematch of last year’s title game in Las Vegas. The rest of the postseason is full of equally fun games, from the possibility of Bill Belichick getting drenched in mayo against Penn State, another West Coast meeting between USC and Texas (in Vegas), an old Big Eight reunion in the Liberty Bowl and a heck of a FBS caper for North Dakota State against a fellow Group of 6 power in the desert.
PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 7
- BYU
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Miami
- UCLA
- Mississippi
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Texas Tech
- Kentucky
- Iowa
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 UCLA
- No. 11 Iowa at No. 6 Mississippi
- No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 Ohio State
- No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 BYU vs. No. 8 Notre Dame
- Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Ohio State
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Mississippi
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 UCLA
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Indiana
- Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami
Bowl Projections After Week 7
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Appalachian State vs. Air Force
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Georgia Southern vs. Wyoming
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
USF vs. FIU
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
South Carolina vs. Florida State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
UAB vs. Buffalo
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Toledo vs. Louisiana
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
New Mexico vs. Liberty
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
FAU vs. Central Michigan
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Cincinnati vs. Washington
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Virginia vs. UTSA
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Arizona State vs. Tulsa
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Duke vs. Oregon State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Texas State vs. Louisiana Tech
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. UNLV
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Minnesota vs. Louisville
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Penn State vs. North Carolina
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Georgia State vs. Ohio
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
UCF vs. Northwestern
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
NC State vs. North Texas
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Arizona vs. SMU
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Mississippi State vs. Army
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida vs. Wake Forest
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. Auburn
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Utah vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Texas vs. USC
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Texas A&M
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Nebraska vs. Alabama
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Missouri vs. James Madison
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer