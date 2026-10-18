College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 7: Title Game Rematch on Tap

The wildest weekend of the college football season was nonstop drama from the noon slate all the way through to the final snap of the night out West, so naturally that had a massive impact on the way the postseason looks. As much focus as there is on the expansion to the College Football Playoff, this year there are still only 12 teams and the at-large spots are getting tight given the number of potential 10–2/9–3 teams in the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 8, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups from the first round (Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire gets his much-anticipated game against Notre Dame) all the way through to a rematch of last year’s title game in Las Vegas. The rest of the postseason is full of equally fun games, from the possibility of Bill Belichick getting drenched in mayo against Penn State, another West Coast meeting between USC and Texas (in Vegas), an old Big Eight reunion in the Liberty Bowl and a heck of a FBS caper for North Dakota State against a fellow Group of 6 power in the desert.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 7

BYU Georgia Indiana Miami UCLA Mississippi Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Tech Kentucky Iowa Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 UCLA

No. 11 Iowa at No. 6 Mississippi

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 Ohio State

No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 BYU vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 1 BYU vs. No. 8 Notre Dame Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Ohio State

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Ohio State Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Mississippi

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Mississippi Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 UCLA

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Indiana

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Indiana Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 7

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Appalachian State vs. Air Force Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Georgia Southern vs. Wyoming Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 USF vs. FIU Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 South Carolina vs. Florida State Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 UAB vs. Buffalo Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Toledo vs. Louisiana Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 New Mexico vs. Liberty Cure Bowl Dec. 22 FAU vs. Central Michigan Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Cincinnati vs. Washington New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Virginia vs. UTSA Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Arizona State vs. Tulsa Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Duke vs. Oregon State New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Texas State vs. Louisiana Tech Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. UNLV Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Minnesota vs. Louisville Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Penn State vs. North Carolina 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Georgia State vs. Ohio Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 UCF vs. Northwestern Military Bowl Dec. 26 NC State vs. North Texas Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Arizona vs. SMU Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Mississippi State vs. Army Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Florida vs. Wake Forest Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Michigan vs. Auburn ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Utah vs. Clemson Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Texas vs. USC Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Baylor vs. Texas A&M Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Nebraska vs. Alabama First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Missouri vs. James Madison Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

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