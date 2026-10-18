Skip to main content
SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 7: Title Game Rematch on Tap

BYU vaults to the No. 1 playoff seed, while the bowl games see Bill Belichick’s North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl and North Dakota State’s FBS postseason debut.
Bryan Fischer|
Miami running back Javian Mallory carries the ball against Florida State. The Hurricanes are projected to be national title game participants again this season.
Miami running back Javian Mallory carries the ball against Florida State. The Hurricanes are projected to be national title game participants again this season. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In this story:

BYU CougarsGeorgia BulldogsIndiana HoosiersMiami (FL) HurricanesUCLA BruinsOle Miss RebelsOhio State BuckeyesNotre Dame Fighting IrishTexas Tech Red RaidersKentucky WildcatsIowa HawkeyesBoise State Broncos

The wildest weekend of the college football season was nonstop drama from the noon slate all the way through to the final snap of the night out West, so naturally that had a massive impact on the way the postseason looks. As much focus as there is on the expansion to the College Football Playoff, this year there are still only 12 teams and the at-large spots are getting tight given the number of potential 10–2/9–3 teams in the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 8, which sees some fascinating CFP matchups from the first round (Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire gets his much-anticipated game against Notre Dame) all the way through to a rematch of last year’s title game in Las Vegas. The rest of the postseason is full of equally fun games, from the possibility of Bill Belichick getting drenched in mayo against Penn State, another West Coast meeting between USC and Texas (in Vegas), an old Big Eight reunion in the Liberty Bowl and a heck of a FBS caper for North Dakota State against a fellow Group of 6 power in the desert.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 7

  1. BYU
  2. Georgia
  3. Indiana
  4. Miami
  5. UCLA
  6. Mississippi
  7. Ohio State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Kentucky
  11. Iowa
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 UCLA
  • No. 11 Iowa at No. 6 Mississippi
  • No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 Ohio State
  • No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 BYU vs. No. 8 Notre Dame
  • Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Ohio State
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Mississippi
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 UCLA

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Indiana
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 7

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Appalachian State vs. Air Force

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Georgia Southern vs. Wyoming

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

USF vs. FIU

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

South Carolina vs. Florida State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

UAB vs. Buffalo

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Toledo vs. Louisiana

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

New Mexico vs. Liberty

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

FAU vs. Central Michigan

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Cincinnati vs. Washington

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Virginia vs. UTSA

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Arizona State vs. Tulsa

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Duke vs. Oregon State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Texas State vs. Louisiana Tech

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Minnesota vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Penn State vs. North Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Georgia State vs. Ohio

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

UCF vs. Northwestern

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

NC State vs. North Texas

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Arizona vs. SMU

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Mississippi State vs. Army

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida vs. Wake Forest

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Utah vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Texas vs. USC

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Texas A&M

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Nebraska vs. Alabama

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Missouri vs. James Madison

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma

Arizona Bowl

Jan. 2

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

Share on XFollow bryandfischer
Home/College Football