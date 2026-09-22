Duce Robinson Explains Why This FSU Football Team Won't Quit Like Last Year's

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson delivered his best performance of the season in Saturday’s 50-36 loss to No. 10 Alabama, hauling in six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Seminoles couldn't protect an early lead, but they kept fighting after falling behind by two scores in the fourth quarter. FSU answered with a late touchdown to pull back within seven points before Alabama ultimately put the game away.

Another loss dropped Florida State to 1-2, but Robinson believes the response demonstrated something that was missing from last year’s team. The senior had a candid response when asked what felt different about the Seminoles’ latest performance.

Robinson Sees Response From FSU

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown pass after Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) fell down, leaving him uncovered at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson admitted after Tuesday's practice that this year's team had more fight than the group that struggled through the 2025 season.

“We kept fighting. We showed resiliency,” Robinson said. “We went down two scores in the fourth quarter. I think a lot of times last year that would have forced us to just kind of lay down and give up. But this year, we drove right down the field and scored again, and we put ourselves in positions to win a football game.”

The comeback did not give FSU what it needed, but Robinson was encouraged by how the Seminoles responded when the game appeared to be slipping away.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I think that showed a lot about our football team,” Robinson continued.

A Breakout Performance Was Not Enough

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) cannot make a catch against Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback William Nettles (0) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson was one of the driving forces behind FSU’s early success against the Crimson Tide. He caught a pass on the Seminoles’ opening play and later finished the possession with a 20-yard touchdown reception.

“I was really proud of the way I played, just all around,” Robinson continued. “It felt like I played receiver at a high level. Obviously, I need to continue stacking days. I need to continue getting better at that position because there were definitely some opportunities that I missed, whether that be in the pass game or the blocking game.”

His six receptions produced a season-high 135 yards, but the individual numbers provided little consolation after another defeat.

“It’s nice to have stats. It’s nice to have a touchdown under my belt, but our job is to win football games,” Robinson said. “Ultimately, we came up short on Saturday. I came up short on Saturday.”

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