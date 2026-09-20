The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles at Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday night to end a two-part home-and-home series. Last year, Florida State toppled Alabama in a 31-17 victory.

For most of the game, FSU fans were wondering where this team had been over the past few weeks. That sentiment was understandable, as the Seminoles finally looked competent for the first half.

This time, Alabama responded, defeating Florida State 50-36 in a game that ultimately followed a familiar script.

The Good: Florida State Seemingly Found an Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown pass after Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) fell down, leaving him uncovered at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offense finally found a rhythm. Daniels threw for 377 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In the previous two games, Duce Robinson seemed to be stagnant but got his first score of 2026. Daniels hit Robinson early on for a 20-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

Danzy got into the mix, who has also been quiet this season; he had an early reception for 56 yards, leading to an Ousmane Kromah touchdown.

DANIELS BOMB TO DANZY pic.twitter.com/SDpN4V2Adq — Seminole Steve (@2024nomore) September 19, 2026

Linebackers Chris Jones and Mikai Gbayor held the defensive front, giving the Crimson Tide little opportunity to score early on.

Jones finished with six tackles and 1.5 sacks, while CJ Richard Jr.led the team in tackles with 12.

The Bad: Not Adapting in Real Time

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) looks to pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive playcalling hit at times, but they still played, unsurprisingly, off the line of scrimmage, hoping that a pass rush would hit home. Those off-coverage looks rely on a front that can make tackles for loss before the defensive backs become islands in mixed zone-and-man sets.

Obvious passing situations still troubled the Seminoles, and although FSU held Alabama to 4 of 11 on third downs, the crucial conversions impeded what should've been a dominant victory.

Rawls gave up a first-half touchdown to Cederian Morgan, which gave the Crimson Tide their first touchdown.

Cederian Morgan, First career catch 🤝 First career TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axHKMKJujU — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 19, 2026

Daniels also had two interceptions and completely derailed any momentum with a 21-13 lead. Shortly after, Ryan Coleman-Williams had a 46-yard reception for a score.

Once Alabama found its footing, FSU could not find an answer to throw the Crimson Tide off its secondary game plan.

The Ugly: Struggles Remain the Same

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) sacks Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) for a loss at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FSU held Alabama to 2-8 on third downs by the third quarter, but that wasn't enough to keep them out of the end zone.

The safeties remained out of position when the Crimson Tide took its shots, and it showed in the final result.

Alabama surpassed the 500-yard mark in total yards; simply put, this is not the standard expected of Florida State football, nor is it a performance anyone associated with the program should consider acceptable.

At some point, patience gives way to exhaustion, and those invested in the program have every right to expect better.

FSU showed enough to inspire hope, but not enough to restore belief. At some point, competitive stretches and encouraging signs stop being enough. I’m sorry, but this simply isn’t it.

For fans, the most frustrating part wasn’t that FSU looked incapable. It was that the Seminoles showed what they could be, then reverted to the same problems that have repeatedly undermined them.

Florida State resembled the team it was expected to be. But close is no longer enough, and ultimately, this still was not what the program is or needs to aim for.

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