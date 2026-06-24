EA Sports Gives FSU Football’s Duce Robinson Elite Recognition

Florida State's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 continues to receive national recognition on the gridiron, only this time on the digital front. As EA Sports adds to its rankings ahead of College Football 27's July 9 release, standout senior Duce Robinson was recently ranked among the nation's best.

Duce Robinson Ranked No. 4 in the Country by EA Sports

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

Alongside players such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Texas's Cam Coleman, Robinson landed at No. 4 in the latest player ratings reveal.

9️⃣9️⃣ leads the way. Top 10 WRs in #CFB27



Anyone missing here? pic.twitter.com/9TYqBXuIDz — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Robinson, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last season, had 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six scores. His breakout in Garnet and Gold a season ago earned him First Team All-ACC honors by a landslide while helping lead an offense that stood at the top of the conference, averaging 472.1 yards per game. Florida State's offense led the ACC in total offense and rushing offense, underscoring just how productive FSU was on that side of the ball despite a disappointing 5-7 record.

The Recognition Keeps Coming

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Florida State enters 2026 with relatively low national expectations following back-to-back losing seasons, Robinson remains one of the few Seminoles receiving widespread attention. The former USC transfer has appeared in multiple top-10 wide receiver rankings this offseason, including ESPN's list of the nation's best pass catchers and CBS Sports' ranking of college football's most lethal receivers.

Robinson had an opportunity to explore the NFL Draft after his breakout campaign, but chose to return to Tallahassee, Florida, for another year. His return to Doak Campbell Stadium gives Florida State a proven No. 1 target as the Seminoles attempt to rebound in 2026.

His production could be even more important this fall as Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels takes over under center. The veteran receiver is expected to be one of Daniels' top targets and a centerpiece of head coach Mike Norvell's offense.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Arizona native isn't the only Florida State receiver who could appear in future EA Sports reveals. Micahi Danzy emerged as one of the ACC's most explosive playmakers in 2025, totaling 546 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns while averaging more than 19 yards per reception.

Robinson will represent Florida State at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 15 alongside Daniels and cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls. Robinson's selection is another indication of the leadership role he has assumed, as he enters his second year with the Seminoles.

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