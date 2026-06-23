Doak Campbell Remains One Of College Football's Toughest Venues In EA Sports College Football 27

Despite back-to-back losing seasons, there is one thing Florida State can count on, and that is its fan base showing up on Saturday. In EA Sports College Football 26, the imagery of nearly 70,000 fans screaming the Warchant is reflected in Doak Campbell Stadium's standing as one of the toughest venues in the country.

FSU Fans Still Bring the Noise, But EA Sports Isn't As Impressed

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminoles haven't stopped filling Doak Campbell Stadium, but national perception of the program has changed. EA Sports' latest rankings appear to reflect that reality, dropping Florida State 12 spots from No. 9 to No. 21 since the franchise returned in 2024.

Rival Clemson's Memorial Stadium checked in at No. 9 while Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium landed at No. 7.

Florida State's recent on-field struggles likely played a role; Doak Campbell Stadium is also a different venue than the one featured when EA Sports College Football placed it in the top 10. Extensive renovations reduced the stadium's capacity by more than 12,000 seats, dropping it from 79,560 to 67,277 and potentially affecting how the venue is perceived compared with other venues across the country.

Florida State will also get an early look at one of the environments still ranked ahead of Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles travel to Alabama on Sept. 19, where Bryant-Denny Stadium checked in at No. 5 on the list. That matchup gives FSU one of its toughest road tests of the season early on.

EA Sports Continues Rolling Out CFB 27 Details

Sep 9, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The toughest places to play rankings are the latest piece of EA Sports' College Football 27 rollout. Since unveiling the cover athletes and debuting the game during its EA SPORTS Opening Drive on June 4, the company has gradually revealed gameplay updates, Dynasty Mode changes, Road to Glory improvements, and presentation enhancements ahead of the game's July 9 launch.

The rankings are more than just bragging rights, as the game factors in hostile road environments, giving "home field advantage" a weighted effect. While the Seminoles no longer rank among the top 10 toughest places to play, they remain on the list and will travel to multiple renowned stadiums as the season progresses.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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