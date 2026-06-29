FSU Football Will Have Plenty of Opportunities to Climb in 2026

Florida State continues to face an uphill battle in the court of public opinion in 2026, and yet another recognized publication has thrown its hat into the ring when projecting the Seminoles.

Athlon Sports currently ranks the Seminoles No. 11 in the ACC, citing uncertainty surrounding Mike Norvell. It seems to be a common theme as the dog days of summer drag on into the fall; it also comes months before FSU has a chance to prove itself on the field.

Athlon Remains Skeptical of Florida State

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Most preseason rankings point to Florida State's 7-17 record over the past two seasons and the pressure surrounding Norvell in such a pivotal year for him.

The difficulty of Florida State's schedule, which includes nonconference matchups against Alabama and Florida, along with several projected ACC contenders, has also become a major talking point on why the 'Noles keep landing so far in conference rankings.

"The schedule is not kind for a major rebound, as the Seminoles catch Alabama and Florida in non-conference play, along with ACC matchups against SMU, Clemson and NC State at home, with Louisville, Miami and Pitt on the road," Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan wrote.

There is reason for optimism, however, despite the skepticism surrounding the Seminoles.

Lassan wrote that Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels, a rebuilt offensive line, Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, and the backfield tandem of Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner could help determine how much progress Florida State makes offensively.

Defensively, Southern Miss transfer Chris Jones should improve the linebacker unit, while retaining Darryll and Mandrell Desir was important for a defensive line still facing questions.

FSU Football Will Have Plenty of Opportunities to Climb in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State will have an early home matchup against SMU to open ACC play, which landed at No. 2 on the list, giving FSU an early chance to challenge one of the conference's top-ranked teams.

A victory wouldn't answer every question, but it would provide an encouraging start against one of the league's projected favorites.

The road to redemption only gets tougher from there. Florida State will travel to face No. 3 Louisville before a rivalry showdown with No. 1 Miami, a matchup that could have major implications for the ACC standings.

The Seminoles will also play No. 6 Virginia ahead of Louisville and host No. 4 Clemson later in the season, giving them another opportunity to earn a signature conference win.

In fact, FSU faces seven of Athlon's top nine teams in ACC play. The only team ranked behind Florida State on their schedule is Boston College, which checked in at No. 16. Florida State enters 2026 with plenty to prove after back-to-back losing seasons, but the Seminoles will have no shortage of chances to change the conversation.

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