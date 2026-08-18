Ernie Sims Wants FSU Football’s Linebackers to Become ‘Apex Predators’

Ernie Sims knows firsthand what it takes to play linebacker at Florida State.

Sims earned first-team All-America honors in 2004 and finished his three-year Florida State career with 200 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and seven sacks while helping the Seminoles win two ACC championships.

Now, he's tasked with leading his former position group, and the Seminole legend is working to restore the physicality and presence that have defined FSU's defenses over the decades.

Ernie Sims Establishing an ‘Apex Predator’ Identity

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) practices Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That playing experience has given Sims a clear vision for the group. When discussing the identity he wants to establish, he acknowledged that the group from a season ago initially lacked the commanding presence he expects from the position.

“When I first came here as the linebackers coach, it was just a little too passive to my liking, and I wanted them to understand what it was to be a linebacker," Sims said after Tuesday's practice. "We were going to command the field.”

From Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune in recent years to Derrick Brooks, Marvin Jones, and Sims’ former teammate Buster Davis, Florida State has expected its linebackers to play with an edge.

“We want to make sure we’re making game-changing plays when it comes to our identity,” Sims continued. “We’re pursuing the ball, and when we get there, we’re pissed off, and we’ve got violence on the ball, with proper mechanics as well.”

FSU’s Veterans Embrace Sims’ Vision

Florida quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) gets tackled by Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 29. Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Jones, who led the FBS with 135 tackles last season at Southern Miss, appears suited for the identity Sims is installing.

“Chris brings tremendous intensity and physicality. I think he’s smart,” Sims said. “We’re going to have a bone in our daggum neck. We’re going to play ball to a certain standard, and he definitely brings that presence and that demeanor to the room as well.”

As Florida State continues to sort out its depth chart, Sims also pointed out the confidence and experience in returners Blake Nichelson and Omar Graham Jr.

“They’ve played a lot of ball. I have a lot of confidence. Experience matters, and those guys have played a lot of ball. I have very high confidence that they can get somebody on the ground; they can get people lined up,” Sims continued.

The mentality extends beyond Jones, Graham, Jr., and Nichelson.

Caleb LaVallee, who battled through three surgeries before returning to the field, gave perhaps the clearest indication that Sims’ message has taken hold throughout the room.

“I’ll be a really nice guy off the field, but when I put my helmet on, I want to run through somebody’s face,” LaVallee said.

Florida State will continue its countdown to kick off against New Mexico State on August 29, as they begin their final stretch of fall camp on Wednesday.

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