FSU Football Has Two Running Backs Earn Major Preseason Praise

The Florida State Seminoles' backfield received national recognition Tuesday, with Ousmane Kromah and Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner earning spots on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.

The award, presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum, annually recognizes the nation’s most outstanding college running back.

FSU Lands Multiple Doak Walker Candidates

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State is one of only seven programs nationally, and one of two in the ACC, with multiple players on this year’s watch list. Kromah returns for his sophomore season after flashing his potential in a limited role, while Wisner arrived in Tallahassee with more than 2,000 career yards from scrimmage.

𝗗𝗼𝗮𝗸 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁



The Doak Walker Award is presented to the nation’s best running back



🔗 https://t.co/AZjAEzEgoh#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/ma8Hg4ShJ2 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 18, 2026

Kromah appeared in 12 games with two starts as a true freshman in 2025, rushing 72 times for 408 yards while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 147 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown reception for the first score of his college career in FSU's 77-3 win over East Texas A&M.

The former four-star prospect produced his best rushing performance at Virginia, setting career highs with 12 carries for 63 yards. After showing flashes during his debut season, Kromah enters 2026 firmly seated in the running back rotation.

“I’m very hard on Ous, man, because I know he has all the tools to be very special. And he takes hard coaching," running backs coach Kam Martin said of Kromah during the preseason. "That’s what I love about him."

Wisner Brings Production to FSU

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisner arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, after appearing in 38 games with 21 starts across three seasons at Texas. The senior amassed 1,734 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 369 carries while adding 66 receptions for 457 yards and two scores.

He rushed for 597 yards and three touchdowns last season, highlighted by a season-high 155 yards in Texas’ win over No. 3 Texas A&M. Wisner previously earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after surpassing 1,000 rushing yards and setting a Texas running back record with 44 receptions.

Together, Kromah and Wisner give the Seminoles a dynamic 1-2 punch as FSU prepares for its season opener against New Mexico State on August 29.

"We have a room full of guys that can touch it."

The Doak Walker Award winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on December 10.

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