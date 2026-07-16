FSU Football's QB1 and WR1 Are Already on the Same Page

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson has caught passes from multiple quarterbacks during his college career, giving him a valuable perspective on what makes the position successful.

As the Seminoles prepare for the 2026 season, Robinson believes transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels has the qualities Florida State needs under center, both on and off the field.

Speaking during ACC Football Kickoff, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound wideout had nothing but praise for Daniels and optimism for the outlook on the overall 2026 team.

Robinson Sees Daniels' Leadership

Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) flips the ball after scoring touchdown against Vanderbilt during the second at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having caught passes from four different quarterbacks over the past four seasons, the Phoenix, Arizona, native has already built on the chemistry the two have had in the past.

"This is going to be my fourth quarterback in four years. Ashton is among the best. Ashton has been absolutely fantastic with everything he's done since the very first day he showed up," Robinson said. "I knew Ashton way before, and we had started to form a friendship, but ever since he's shown up on campus, that dude has been every single thing you would want in a quarterback."

Robinson's remarks came after Daniels offered nearly the same praise for Robinson earlier in the day, showing the growing chemistry between Florida State's projected starting quarterback and top returning receiver.

"No one has been like Duce Robinson. It's more so who he is off the field and the work that he puts in every single day; it's so special," Daniels said. "From the day that I stepped into the facility, I could tell this is the guy, everyone looks up to this guy, and he's the leader of this team... All you gotta do is put it in his range, and he's going to come down with it. He makes my job easy."

Confidence Growing Before Fall Camp

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

Florida State's offense will look much different in 2026, with Daniels taking over at quarterback after transferring from Auburn and Robinson returning for another season after receiving NFL Draft interest and deciding to improve his game.

The trust established between the two will be one of the keys to the Seminoles' success as they look to rebound from a lackluster 2025 campaign.

"I'm really excited about the energy around the team," Robinson continued. "It just feels different. There's a buzz, there's an excitement, there's just a buy-in throughout the guys."

Alongside Robinson, the rest of Florida State's roster will need that same level of confidence in one another as the Seminoles prepare for a pivotal 2026 season.

Based on how Robinson and Daniels spoke during ACC Football Kickoff, the foundation appears to be taking shape. Now, the focus shifts to fall camp and the season opener against New Mexico State on August 29.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.