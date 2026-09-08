Florida State Fans Chant "Fire Norvell" While Exiting Doak Campbell Stadium

The Florida State fan base is one of the proudest in college football. Three national championships and a tradition of winning have resulted in high expectations in Tallahassee.

The program has consistently failed to meet those heights since the conclusion of Jimbo Fisher's tenure. Willie Taggart fizzled out in less than two years, and though there was optimism surrounding the hire of Mike Norvell, it feels like the seventh-year head coach has reached the point of no return.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Frustrating Loss To SMU: 'You're Sick To See It'

Following a 27-24 loss to SMU, the Seminoles are just 8-18 dating back to the beginning of the 2024 season. Florida State is 1-5 against top-25 opponents during that period.

It's safe to say that the fan base fractured. A large contingent of fans are flat-out over the Norvell era at Florida State.

You can't really blame them. The Seminoles have done nothing but squander their opportunities since being snubbed from the College Football Playoff in 2023. That moment might have truly broken Norvell. He's never really been the same since.

Though Florida State reaffirmed its belief in Norvell late last season, the administration might not be able to kick the can down the road much further.

Seminole fans are making themselves heard, with the early impressions of 2026 feeling too much like the last two years.

Florida State Fans Call For Norvell's Job While Leaving Doak After SMU Loss

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a range of emotions as garnet and gold clad supporters exited Doak Campbell Stadium while Monday night turned into early Tuesday morning.

Another heartbreaking loss in Tallahassee, where the Seminoles were thoroughly outplayed and outcoached by the opposition, was too much for some to reckon with.

Frustration and anger quickly turned to absolution as fans loudly chanted for Norvell's job.

"Fire Norvell!"

#FSU fans chanting “Fire Norvell” on the way out of Doak Campbell Stadium tonight.



Absolute disaster. #Noles https://t.co/VQlAqHk0hR — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) September 8, 2026

It's the type of heel turn that Florida State fans don't take often. This fanbase is staunchly behind its Seminoles, but even wearing garnet-shaded glasses isn't enough to bypass the atrocities being committed on Bobby Bowden Field.

Before the chants began, the tens of thousands in Doak were already restless. Conservative play-calling on offense and the lack of any passing threat resulted in boos throughout the second half, even when the Seminoles were tied or trailing by one possession.

At one point, a clip of Norvell congratulating the Marching Chiefs for being selected to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2027. As soon as Norvell popped up on the video board, an audible jeer ran across the stadium.

Norvell acknowledged that the Seminoles can hear the displeasure from the sideline. That's part of the pressure of playing at Florida State.

"You notice it, but at the end of the day, there's always going to be outside perspective. Whether you're at home, whether you're on the road, you got to be able to control what you can control, and that's a part of this game," Norvell said. "We're blessed and honored to be able to get to do what we get to do out there on that field. We represent a special program, we represent a special place."

"I can tell you that our players, our coaches, everybody within the program has the highest of expectations and we want to be successful and that's what we work for," Norvell added. "That's what we work towards. The passion of this place, it's what makes it incredible. And, it is what it is."

There's no pointing the finger at anyone except Norvell, his coaches, and his players. The Seminoles haven't given their fans much to cheer about lately.

"If you don't want to get booed, continue to play, continue to work and play better. We got booed a week ago on a 3rd down, then converted on 4th down and then cheering, it's all part of it," Norvell said. "That's a part of, what we get the opportunity to do and just maintain our focus on our job and don't get distracted by that either."

Florida State goes into his first BYE week of the season before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 19.

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