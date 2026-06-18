Florida State And Georgia Reportedly Set Venue For 2028 Showdown

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs surprised fans last month when the two programs mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Instead of meeting in Athens and Tallahassee, Florida State and Georgia elected to pursue a single neutral-site matchup. Cities in contention to host the showdown included Tennessee, Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, New Orleans, and Tampa.

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At the end of May, On3's Chris Low revealed Tennessee and Orlando were trending to bring the Seminoles and Bulldogs to town.

More than two years before the schools face off, they've reportedly settled on a venue.

Florida State, Georgia To Face Off In Nashville In 2028

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) makes a tackle on Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

According to On3's Ira Schoffel, Florida State and Georgia will be traveling into the middle of SEC country to battle it out.

The Seminoles and Bulldogs are set to square off in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The upcoming home of the Tennessee Titans, the newly constructed venue is scheduled to open next year and seats roughly 60,000 fans.

Previously, Florida State and Georgia were due to meet on September 16, 2028. It remains to be seen if that date holds. As of now, the Bulldogs will play Florida A&M on Saturday, September 9, but don't have a contest scheduled for the week prior to or after that game.

The Seminoles and Bulldogs haven't met between the lines since the 2023 Orange Bowl. That matchup came to fruition after Florida State became the first undefeated P4 conference champion to be snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

Georgia ended up winning the contest 63-3, the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in college football history. The majority of Florida State's starters on both sides of the ball opted out, while star quarterback Jordan Travis was unable to play due to a season-ending leg injury.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 7-4-1. Florida State hasn't defeated Georgia since 1965. With that being said, five of the Bulldogs' seven victories over the Seminoles came before 1959.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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