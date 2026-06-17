New FSU Football QB Malachi Marshall Isn’t Wasting Any Time

The conversations surrounding the quarterback position at Florida State have been widely centered around Ashton Daniels this offseason. Emerging from spring as the Seminoles' projected starter and with the program looking to rebound, much of the attention has surrounded questions about what Daniels can provide in 2026.

Marshall Arrives With A Winning Pedigree

Malachi Marshall - Instagram.com

Malachi Marshall arrived in Tallahassee with an impressive résumé after earning NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year honors. The stats are eye-catching on their own, but what stands out most about Marshall is the natural arm talent. The ball comes out of his hand with velocity, he can attack different areas of the field, and there are flashes that help explain why Florida State brought him into the program in the first place.

Marshall isn't physically imposing at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, but the arm talent immediately grabs your attention, and he may benefit from the fact that nobody is asking him to save Florida State. That's a luxury Daniels doesn't have.

Florida State's quarterback room features Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry. Early flashes have been enough to generate intrigue, and as a summer enrollee, Marshall doesn't appear interested in wasting any time as he begins learning Mike Norvell's offense.

FSU's quarterback room features Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry. Early flashes have been enough to generate intrigue, and as a summer enrolee, he doesn't appear interested in wasting any time.

Development Is The Priority

Malachi Marshall - Instagram.com

The transition from the junior college ranks to the ACC is rarely seamless, but Florida State has shown an ability to identify talent from outside traditional avenues. Former first-round NFL Draft pick Jared Verse arrived in Tallahassee after beginning his career at the FCS level and went on to develop into one of the nation's top defenders.

Marshall still has plenty to prove before he factors into FSU's long-term plans, but the physical tools are apparent. His arm talent stands out, and the Seminoles clearly saw enough potential to bring him to Tallahassee despite already adding Daniels through the transfer portal.

Florida State doesn't need immediate answers from Marshall. For now, the focus remains on Daniels and the upcoming season. Still, the Seminoles have added another intriguing arm to the quarterback room, and Marshall's development will be worth watching as he settles into the program.

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