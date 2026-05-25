Possible Florida State-Georgia Neutral Site Venues Come Into Focus

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series, scheduled for 2027 and 2028, while the two programs continue to explore a future neutral-site matchup venue. Conferences are reshaping future scheduling models amid the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and growing speculation about the criteria for creating a more level path to the national championship.

Athens and Tallahassee appear to be off the table for now, but multiple neutral-site locations have already surfaced as potential landing spots for the contest.

Potential Destinations for Seminoles Bulldogs Rematch

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Pearce Spurlin III (88) makes a catch over Florida State Seminoles linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Per On3's Chris Low, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, could soon host Garnet and Gold against Red and Black in a potential neutral-site matchup.

Sorry about confusion. Typo on my part. Should be: Most likely site for Georgia-FSU game in 2028 is Orlando or Nashville. Neutral site possibilities for Clemson-Georgia in 2029 and 2030 include Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas. https://t.co/PjOZTvThC1 — Chris Low (@Clowfb) May 22, 2026

Orlando would keep the game inside the Sunshine State and within driving distance for much of Florida State’s fan base, while Nashville, often referred to as the “Athens of the South,” would provide an atmosphere with a Titans fanbase located in the heart of SEC country.

The Narrative Around the Rematch Remains the Same

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of the Florida State Seminoles tunnel prior to the 2023 Orange Bowl between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The last time the two teams met was in the 2023 Orange Bowl, which saw a 63-3 decimation of the Seminoles and reached a larger college football audience. Georgia and Florida State competed in the 2023 Orange Bowl, a lopsided result impacted by a surge of opt-outs following FSU’s controversial College Football Playoff snub.

"People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix this," UGA head coach Kirby Smart said after the match. "It needs to be fixed. It’s very unfortunate that they, who have a good football team, are in the position they’re in. Everybody can say it’s their fault. Everybody can say that we had our guys, and they didn’t have their guys. I can listen to all that. But college football has got to decide what they want."

The two teams' familiarity extends to the legacy of Bobby Bowden, with Smart serving as a GA assistant under Bowden in 2002.

Whether redemption actually arrives may depend on how much both programs have changed by the time the teams meet again. Georgia currently holds a three-win lead in the series. Florida State and Georgia first met in 1954, with the Bulldogs defeating the Seminoles 14-0 in Tallahassee.

FSU's last win in the series came in Doak Campbell Stadium in 1965 as the Seminoles pulled off a 10-3 victory.

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