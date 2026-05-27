Florida State Football’s Quarterback Outlook Remains National Talking Point

Analysis comes with a heavy hand. Nearly every projection surrounding Florida State entering 2026 is filtered through uncertainty at quarterback and the reality of consecutive losing seasons. The Seminoles fielded one of the ACC’s top offenses last year but repeatedly failed to finish in critical moments.

The Seminoles are now viewed through the lens of recent failure, and the quarterback position remains one of the defining questions entering 2026.

Like a heavy hand, quarterback projections have become a double-edged sword in evaluating 2026. ESPN recently placed Ashton Daniels near the bottom of its preseason quarterback rankings across the FBS landscape.

Daniels slotted in at Tier No. 14, dubbed, 'living dangerously', which certainly fits FSU's situation.

The Quarterback Conversation Isn’t Going Away

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos (0) and Kevin Sperry (9) before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Daniels enters 2026 with starting experience at both Stanford and Auburn, but Florida State’s back-to-back losing seasons may have overshadowed much of the roster overhaul (and retentions) that took place in the offseason. National projections surrounding the Seminoles continue to circle back to Daniels despite FSU adding more than 20 transfers and reshaping much of the offensive infrastructure around him.

Florida State may have named a starter, but the broader conversation has not disappeared. Concerns are valid, though the evaluation feels incomplete this far from kickoff. Kevin Sperry and Malachi Marshall continue to provide long-term intrigue at the position beyond Daniels’ FSU debut.

Any skilled analysis, such as Hale’s, should come with a level of skepticism. It is important to remember he is evaluating quarterback play, arguably the most important position on the roster, rather than projecting Florida State’s team as a whole.

Florida State’s Outlook Remains Difficult To Define

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Suddenly erasing the uncertainty surrounding Daniels, or the broader concerns tied to Florida State, is unrealistic. Preseason quarterback rankings alone won't capture how different the Seminoles’ roster could look by the fall if the offensive line stabilizes, the transfer additions settle in, and how the surrounding skill talent develops chemistry early in the season.

Florida State’s projection heading into 2026 is complicated because the program remains difficult to define. Evaluations attempt to balance recent on-field struggles with flashes of offensive production and a roster that still has recognizable talent at multiple positions. An understandable level of skepticism is warranted, but ultimately, how Florida State’s season takes shape will be determined by the players lining up inside Doak Campbell Stadium.